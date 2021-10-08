Frenzy Tailgate Student of the Week teaches perseverance through heavy course load

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Everyone knows a stand-out student who dominates at just about everything — on the field or in the classroom.

One of those people is Mona Shores High School junior Robyn Hunt, this week’s Football Frenzy Student of the Week.

“It’s been a balancing act, that’s for sure,” said Hunt.

Hunt’s alarm clock goes off at 4:30 a.m. during the week. First, it’s morning workouts then she is off to school, swimming or cross-country practice follows and then it’s back home for homework. She has a lot of it.

“I have four (Advanced Placement) classes: AP (Calculus) 2, AP (English Language and Composition) and then AP Physics and AP Microeconomics and then I’m in choir as well,” said Hunt.

Hunt said she wants her fellow classmates to know they too can bear a heavy load if they put their mind to it.

“Persistence is key to everything,” said Hunt. “You may not be the best at something originally, you just have to keep studying and working. You’ll get there.”

Most importantly, Hunt urged her peers to find something or someone that motivates them. For her. it’s her mom.

“If I’m stressed or anything, I definitely can talk to her and go like vent for a little bit, and she helps me work through my time management issues,” said Hunt. Upon graduating high school, Hunt said she wants to pursue a career as a professor or medical professional.