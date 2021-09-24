Frenzy Tailgate Student of the Week takes excellence to new heights

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Having a positive attitude might come naturally to Brayden Moll, a senior at Grandville High School, but sharing that optimism with his classmates is a conscious choice he makes every day.

“I could show up to school and just be lazy, drowsy and not super energetic but I always try to be excited in the mornings when everyone else is just waking up,” Moll said of his constant smile.

He believes one of the keys to making his positivity infectious is self-care.

“Take care of your mental health — just trying to get adequate sleep, taking breaks, especially when studying, and just let your mind refocus,” Moll said.

A routine has been important for him during his high school career with all of the activities and academic challenges he’s taken on. He is president of the student council, vice president of the National Honors Society and a member of the be nice. committee. Moll also plays varsity hockey and varsity tennis.

He schedules everything out, sometimes minute-by-minute, to stay on top of what he has to do each day. Maintaining that positive outlook helps keep him focused, something he learned from upperclassmen who graduated before him.

“I’ve seen leaders throughout our school, especially in student council. Our presidents and vice presidents have always been very energetic and passionate about what they do,” he explained.

He thinks his teachers would describe him as a hard worker who is always focused and listening but what he hopes younger students will learn from him is how important it is to be involved.

Moll’s list of accomplishments at the school is long but he has another more unique accolade as well. He recently earned his pilot’s license.

“To get your private pilot’s certificate, it’s 40 hours (of flight). It doesn’t sound like a lot, but you have to get to the airport early and do pre-flights and have to study at home. It was a very strenuous task, and it took me nine months total,” he said. “My dad thought it was the coolest thing in the world. My mom was a little nervous at first.”

Not many people his age have a pilot’s license, but he actually knows one former Grandville student who has one. They have been able to fly together a few times.

“It was pretty cool to fly with her,” he said. “I’ve taken a couple of friends up already and most of my family as well.”

His dedication to taking care of his own mental health so he can continue to set a good example for his peers through his many accomplishments and positive attitude make Brayden Moll the Football Frenzy Tailgate Student of the Week.