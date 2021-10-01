Frenzy Tailgate Student of the Week brings international perspective

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A student who is student council president and in the marching band always has a smile on her face and is a positive influence on her classmates.

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Lee is a senior at Jenison High School. She runs several clubs, including Girls in STEM and creative writing club which she helped start.

She has a soft-spoken manner that belies her talent and intelligence and a constant smile. She attributes her attitude to her life experiences.

Lee was born in South Korea and moved to the U.S. when she was about seven years old.

“When I moved here, everything was new. I needed to learn everything. It was just kind of like I smile and go with the flow,” she explained.

Her dad sent her and her mom to the U.S. for a better education, which started in 2nd grade. She moved back to South Korea for 3rd and 4th grades before returning permanently in 5th grade.

It would be a challenging situation for anyone but was made even more difficult by the fact that her dad stayed in South Korea, leaving only summer break for visits.

He finally joined Lee and her mom when Lee was a freshman in high school.

“I’m involved in a lot of things, so I wanted to show him what I did — all the concerts and musicals. He could never be part of it but now he can. It’s just really nice and he’s just always there to help me with stuff too,” Lee said.

Lee doesn’t know anyone else who grew up in a culture so different from the American culture, outside of an exchange student from Italy whom she recently met. Her unique background gives her a unique perspective on the world.

“My mom only speaks Korean to me, and my dad always speaks English to me. I got the best of both worlds from my parents,” she said.

Lee started out in the marching band playing percussion in the pit but decided last year to move to the drumline, which requires marching.

“That one was a huge adjustment,” Lee said. “I have to march, I need to know where I am, I need to remember the music and like wow, the whole new world.”

As much as she loves music, Lee’s long-term plans involve helping sick children.

“I’ve always wanted to be a pediatrician as long as I can remember. My goal is to be a pediatric oncologist or neonatal specialist,” Lee said.

Her drive, diligence, perspective and positive outlook make Lizzy Lee our Football Frenzy Tailgate Student of the Week.