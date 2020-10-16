Frenzy student of the week: West Ottawa’s Arianne Olson

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Our student of the week for West Ottawa High School is Arianne Olson. She’s a sophomore and a member of the school’s cross-country team.

Olson placed second at the Division 1 MHSAA state finals in 2019 as a freshman. She was also the 2019 O-K Red team and individual champion.

She said the coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for everybody, but her and her team are looking on the bright side.

“Especially for our team, it’s given us a focused opportunity to train and some of the girls that were going to do other sports had an opportunity to run because those sports were canceled,” Olson said. “I think we’ve just had time to put in a lot of work and prepare for the season.”

Right now, Olson is gearing up for this year’s MHSAA state finals on Nov. 6.

Olson also has a 4.0 GPA and is enrolled in two Advanced Placement classes. She also participates in band.