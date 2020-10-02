Frenzy student of the week: Union High’s QB Tommy Stevens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy Tailgate’s student of the week for Week 3 is Tommy Stevens.

He’s the quarterback for the Union High School football team and is a sophomore at City Middle High School.

Stevens says his goal is to play football in college. As a sophomore, he says he really wants to make the older players on his team proud as quarterback.

“I feel pressure just from wanting to not let the seniors and upperclassmen down,” Stevens said. “I’m just trying to do my best for the upperclassmen because I have more years to come but I want to do my best for them.”