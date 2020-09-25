Frenzy student of the week: Muskegon’s Madelynn Garver

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The student of the week for Football Frenzy’s visit to Muskegon High School says her passions are art and helping others.

Senior Madelynn Garver is in the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. She also takes part in the Nancy K. Poppen Program, which provides art-based scholarship opportunities for students at Muskegon Public Schools.

After graduating, Garver plans to go Ferris State University to study social work and eventually open up a community home.

“When I feel the most valued in my life is when I’m helping others, so if I’m not helping others then I have no reason that I would want to be alive so I want to live every day to do things for others,” she said.

Garver said the COVID-19 pandemic has only encouraged that enthusiasm.

“I got to be in my room, be with my family and grow as myself and realize what I was doing and how to put my priorities in check and how to make sure I was working towards a productive future,” she said.