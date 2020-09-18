Frenzy student of the week: Grandville’s Maxwell Ungrey

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents may have more appreciation for teachers now than ever before. A student at Grandville High School who found a way to show that appreciation to two people who happen to be teachers and his parents.

In the midst of the early shutdown in March, Maxwell Ungrey, a junior at the school now, collected messages, videos and pictures from all the kids at the school and created a slideshow to share with the teachers.

“(My parents) were both staying up really late and were super stressed. I thought, wow, if all of the teachers are like this, we need to do something to show them it’s worth it and thank them in some way”, Ungrey said.

He sent out messages to his classmates, asking them to contribute in whatever way they could, whether with a video message, or a note. He was overwhelmed with the response.

“I was prepared for it to flop. My favorite part was seeing all of the good videos and great text responses of people who were genuinely thankful. It just shows that they appreciate the teachers and how they are working really hard,” he said.

The response from the teachers also inspired Ungrey, especially from the two educators about whom he cares the most: his mom and dad.

“My mom cried when she saw it. That was cool, happy tears obviously. My dad had a similar reaction and I got a bunch of emails that said, ‘thanks for organizing this, it really brightened up the situation,” he said.

Ungrey explained that if he were in the situation, he saw his parents and other teachers in he would need something to keep him going and that served as his motivation.

Now he has moved on to a different project, more focused on conservation and managing invasive species, like garlic mustard for example.

Many of the species that are invasive in Michigan are at least partially edible. So, he plans to gather a group of people interested in conservation and collect the species then use the proper precautions to cook them and donate the food to homeless shelters.

“We’re also looking into partnering with a nonprofit called The Urban Garden Initiative so we can create a branch in Kent County. We can grow vegetables and use them in the meals we make for homeless shelters,” Ungrey said.

The project is still in the very beginning stages, but his broader goal is to make a difference, which he has already done in the lives of the teachers at his school.