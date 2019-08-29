Frenzy student of the week: Allendale’s Sarah Brumels

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For a third straight year, at halftime of their first football game, the Allendale Falcons Marching Band will be led to midfield by drum major Sarah Brumels.

She’s the first Football Frenzy Student of the Week this season.

The senior says that after her freshman year, her band director told her she would be a perfect fit to lead the marching band, something she couldn’t refuse.

That’s the type of personality Brumels has: as involved as possible, a go-getter. She admits she’s quirky and that some people may not be able to tolerate her energy for extended periods.

“I’m a person that puts a brave face on and I do a lot of dumb things. I think I know what I’m talking about but I don’t,” Brumels said. “I really love being with people. I’m very social, I just love intersecting and getting to know people for who they really are. I’m not perfect by any means and I’m the first to own up to that, but I don’t know, I just really love to be involved. And I love to love people well.”

It’s a motto she lives by, something she credits her family for. They are also where she gets her work ethic.

Brumels grew up in Comstock Park but said her family was forced to move to Florida in 2008 when the recession hit.

“I know growing up, my dad was moving jobs a lot so I kind of saw the real world financials that nothing comes free,” Brumels said.

When they moved back to Michigan five years ago, they settled in Allendale, where her mother is from and her grandparents still live.

In her final year at Allendale, she has a lofty goal: learn how to say no so she’s not pulled in a million directions. She wants to be able to have enough energy to pet her dog at the end of the day.

But looking at her schedule is a lazy man’s nightmare. Monday through Friday, she’s in school from about 7:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. On Monday evenings, she has band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Tuesday, she babysits from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s the same Wednesday, followed by a church group she leads for young girls from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., then she goes to church services from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Fridays, she has football games, showing up at 5:30 p.m. and staying until they’re done.

Thursdays are her day. She’s the first to admit that if they aren’t spent with family or friends, she has no problem curling up with her phone and swiping through Facebook for a while.

“I understand that all school and no play is no fun so I’m trying to make time. I don’t want to look back on my four years when I’m done and be like, ‘All I did was study.’ While that’s important, I still want to look back and say, ‘Oh, I had fun,’” Brumels said with a smile.

Senior year may be different. The 4.13 GPA student is studying to take the college entrance exams in September. She was a point shy of her mark on the SAT and wants to get to that point on both the SAT and ACT.

Moving around has helped Brumels learn where home is: Allendale, and she wants it to remain that way. She plans to go to Grand Valley State University next fall and study education with a major in math and minor in biology. When she’s done, she wants to come back and teach in the Allendale school system.

“So many people are like, ‘I need to go away, I need to leave,’ but I feel like I’ve had a lot of that so I’m ready to stay put for a while,” Brumels said.

She is a leader who says that this fall, she wants to learn how to follow and to empower others to take charge.

And years from now, when the diplomas and tassels have collected dust and the memories of those final teenage years are fading, Brumels doesn’t want her impact to be books and brains or music and involvement. The talented young woman wants something much greater.

“I want people to look back and realize that the most important thing is being nice to others. It sounds so cliche and tacky but it’s true. Nobody’s going to really care that I was drum major or that I was class president, they’re just going to remember me for how I treated others. That’s the biggest thing.” Brumels said. “I don’t necessarily want to be remembered like, ‘Oh, she was tall or she was funny,’ but (rather) ‘She really just loved people well.’ That’s my biggest goal in life.”