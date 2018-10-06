Football Frenzy Week 7: Oct. 5, 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is focusing on games with conference consequences as the end of the regular season draws near.
In Week 7, we're shining the spotlight on these games:
- Montague is tied with Muskegon Oakridge 3-3
- Three Rivers at Edwardsburg in a battle of the unbeatens in the Wolverine Conference.
- Thornapple Kellogg trails East Grand Rapids 14-7
We also have crews at these games:
- Allendale trails Grand Rapids West Catholic 21-7
- Cedar Springs leads Lowell 28-0
- Delton Kellogg vs. Kalamazoo United
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central leads Spring Lake 21-3
- Grand Rapids South Christian leads Grand Rapids Christian 7-3
- Grand Rapids Union trails Muskegon 56-0
- Grandville leads Holland West Ottawa 21-0
- Hamilton trails Hudsonville Unity Christian 22-7
- Holland trails East Kentwood 14-6
- Holland Christian leads Zeeland West 14-8
- Holton vs. Kent City
- Hudsonville leads Rockford 7-3
- Jenison leads Mona Shores 7-6
- Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. Belding
- Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian vs. Fife Lake Forest Area
- Zeeland East is tied with Byron Center 7-7
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
