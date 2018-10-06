Football Frenzy Week 7: Oct. 5, 2018

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is focusing on games with conference consequences as the end of the regular season draws near.

In Week 7, we're shining the spotlight on these games:

Montague is tied with Muskegon Oakridge 3-3

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg in a battle of the unbeatens in the Wolverine Conference.

Thornapple Kellogg trails East Grand Rapids 14-7

We also have crews at these games:

Allendale trails Grand Rapids West Catholic 21-7

Cedar Springs leads Lowell 28-0

Delton Kellogg vs. Kalamazoo United

Grand Rapids Catholic Central leads Spring Lake 21-3

Grand Rapids South Christian leads Grand Rapids Christian 7-3

Grand Rapids Union trails Muskegon 56-0

Grandville leads Holland West Ottawa 21-0

Hamilton trails Hudsonville Unity Christian 22-7

Holland trails East Kentwood 14-6

Holland Christian leads Zeeland West 14-8

Holton vs. Kent City

Hudsonville leads Rockford 7-3

Jenison leads Mona Shores 7-6

Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. Belding

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian vs. Fife Lake Forest Area

Zeeland East is tied with Byron Center 7-7

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

