Football Frenzy Week 7: Oct. 5, 2018

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 05:01 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 08:06 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is focusing on games with conference consequences as the end of the regular season draws near.

In Week 7, we're shining the spotlight on these games:

  • Montague is tied with Muskegon Oakridge 3-3
  • Three Rivers at Edwardsburg in a battle of the unbeatens in the Wolverine Conference.
  • Thornapple Kellogg trails East Grand Rapids 14-7

We also have crews at these games:

  • Allendale trails Grand Rapids West Catholic 21-7
  • Cedar Springs leads Lowell 28-0
  • Delton Kellogg vs. Kalamazoo United
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central leads Spring Lake 21-3
  • Grand Rapids South Christian leads Grand Rapids Christian 7-3
  • Grand Rapids Union trails Muskegon 56-0
  • Grandville leads Holland West Ottawa 21-0
  • Hamilton trails Hudsonville Unity Christian 22-7
  • Holland trails East Kentwood 14-6
  • Holland Christian leads Zeeland West 14-8
  • Holton vs. Kent City
  • Hudsonville leads Rockford 7-3
  • Jenison leads Mona Shores 7-6
  • Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. Belding
  • Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian vs. Fife Lake Forest Area
  • Zeeland East is tied with Byron Center 7-7

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

