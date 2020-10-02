Frenzy preview: Unbeaten teams go head-to-head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the top teams in the O-K Gold Conference will square off Friday night.

Defending Division 4 state champion Catholic Central hosts Cedar Springs, which won last year’s O-K White Conference crown with an unbeaten record.

Both teams are currently 2-0 and tied atop the conference with South Christian.

Cedar Springs, celebrating the program’s 100th anniversary, has gone a combined 26-8 the past three seasons while also advancing to the state playoffs each year.

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks enter Friday’s showdown on the heels of impressive wins over Middleville (34-7) and Wayland (28-12).

Senior quarterback Jeremy Campione is a two-year starter for an offense that scored more than 400 points last season.

The Catholic Central Cougars return a trio of talented playmakers with quarterback Joey Silveri, wide receiver Jace Williams and linebacker Nolan Ziegler, however, the overall team is youthful after graduating 18 seniors.

“We lost them, but now we have the young guys that we get to kind of see the true foundation that they’ve actually laid,” Catholic Central coach Todd Kolster said. “These guys are fighting every day and they’re getting better. We lack experience for sure, but I like the group that we have and we’re getting better.”

Cathlic Central has opened the season with two convincing victories against Wayland (44-7) and Thornapple Kellogg (50-7).

The Cougars are riding a 14-game winning streak and haven’t lost to a team from the state of Michigan since the 2018 state semifinals.

Zeeland West at Zeeland East; 7 p.m.

The rivalry game pitting familiar faces against each other will be one to watch.

Both teams have unbeaten 2-0 records and both have handled their opponents rather easily.

Zeeland West has racked up 128 points in its first two games, defeating Wyoming (60-20) and Grand Rapids Union (68-7), while Zeeland East has posted wins over the same two schools.

The teams have split their last eight meetings with the Zeeland West Dux, claiming two wins last year en route to a spot in the Division 3 district finals.

The Zeeland East Chix went 5-5 last season, a year removed from advancing to the Division 3 state semifinals.

Zeeland West returns dual-threat quarterback Carson Glupker, while Division I recruit Tag Bonnema, a junior, is Zeeland East’s top lineman.