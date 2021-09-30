Frenzy Preview: Strong matchups meet in Week 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Comstock Park football team has had a total of four wins in the last three seasons.

The Comstock Park Panthers have already surpassed that number in less than a full season.

Comstock Park sits atop the O-K Silver conference standing with a perfect 5-0 record and has racked up 239 points in those wins.

“Part of our culture is having gold habits and executing to a gold standard,” Panthers coach Doug Samuels said. “That’s what we call being ‘gold-blooded.’ We had some 1-6 habits last year and we went 1-6. I think a big reason for the change is they have bought into being gold-blooded, so we left some of those other habits behind.”

Comstock Park is 5-0 for the first time since 2013 when it went 12-1 en route to the state semifinals.

The Panthers hope to stay perfect against Belding, which is 4-1 after falling to Sparta last week 21-14.

The Belding Black Knights went 6-2 last season.

WEST CATHOLIC (5-0) AT COOPERSVILLE (5-0); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

The West Catholic Falcons are one of four unbeaten teams in the O-K Blue en route to an impressive start.

Behind top running back Tim Kloska and a solid defense, West Catholic is averaging 44 points per game while holding their opponents to 10 points per game.

The Falcons stumbled in 2019 but went 6-2 last year after losing to Portland in district play.

Coopersville hasn’t had a winning season since 2017 but is playing stellar football.

The Coopersville Broncos’ defense has allowed only nine points the past two weeks in wins against Holland Christian and Allendale.

UNITY CHRISTIAN (5-0) AT SPRING LAKE (5-0); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

Another key O-K Blue matchup looms for two unbeatens as both teams look to keep their perfect seasons intact.

Unity Christian has been rolling so far and hasn’t had a close game yet.

The Unity Christian Crusaders have dominated their opponents on both sides of the ball with a high-powered offense and stout defense.

Unity’s average margin of victory is more than 40 points, with its closest game coming against Allendale (46-7). The Crusaders are averaging 55 points per game and have held three opponents to eight points or fewer.

Unity won a Division 5 state title in 2018 and reached the state semifinals in 2019. Last year’s postseason run was derailed by COVID-19 as it had to forfeit a district game against Hamilton.

Spring Lake has been of the surprises this season after three consecutive five-win seasons and a winless campaign in 2017.

The Spring Lake Lakers started 5-0 in 2018 but lost their final five games.