Frenzy Preview: South Christian works to beat defending state champs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Christian football team will attempt to do something on Friday night that hasn’t been done in two years.

Catholic Central, the two-time defending state champions, has won 26 straight games dating back to 2019.

The Catholic Central Cougars’ last loss (21-14) occurred on Sept. 6, 2019 against Notre Dame High School in Niles, Indiana.

Catholic Central hasn’t suffered a defeat to an in-state school since the Division 4 state semifinals in 2018 against Edwardsburg.

“They’ve set the bar, so we are going to have to give everything we got,” South Christian coach Danny Brown said. “It should be a fun game and I’m excited for the kids. We’ll be competitive, it’s just if we can hang in there long enough because they are pretty explosive. We have to limit the big plays.”

The Cougars are averaging nearly 47 points in their three wins, including a 63-0 drubbing of Forest Hills Eastern last week that saw senior quarterback Joey Silveri toss seven touchdown passes.

“The best team we will face this year and they have a four-year starter at quarterback and he has that experience and on top of that, he’s a really good football player,” Brown said. “Hopefully we draw off of last year and understand this isn’t a one or two quarter deal. This is four quarters of all-out everything we have.”

The South Christian Sailors nearly upset the Catholic Central Cougars last year, losing 28-27 in the regular season finale.

South Christian is currently 2-1 after wins over Grand Rapids Christian and Thornapple-Kellogg. The Sailors committed four turnovers in a 30-21 loss to East Grand Rapids.

“We have to control the football the best we can and limit their touches,” Brown said. “They haven’t been stopped very often, so keeping their offense off the field will be the biggest key. When we haven’t turned the ball over, we’ve done well.”

ZEELAND WEST (1-1) AT MONA SHORES (2-1); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

Sailor Salute Night highlights this O-K Green conference showdown between two perennial powerhouses.

The Zeeland West Dux are coming off a disappointing 28-20 loss to Muskegon, while Mona Shores used a big second half to thwart a Union upset bid and win 56-26.

The Sailors lost to Detroit Martin Luther King in Week 2 and routed Lowell in their season opener.

Mona Shores was winless against Zeeland West until earning a 42-20 win in 2017.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS (1-2) AT BYRON CENTER (3-0); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

So far this season, the Byron Center Bulldogs have traveled to the east side of the state and played a game out-of-state. They will finally play a game on their home turf as they welcome East Grand Rapids in a key O-K White conference game.

Byron Center defeated Birmingham Seaholm 42-28 on the road to open the season, however, its second game against Thornapple-Kellogg wasn’t played due to COVID-19. In week 3, COVID-19 again struck as Greenville dealt with the virus, but the Bulldogs found a game in Indiana and beat Elkhart High school in double overtime 35-28.

The East Grand Rapids Pioneers have struggled thus far after dropping two of their first three games, including last week’s 13-11 setback against Grand Rapids Christian.

The loss came on the heels of an impressive 30-21 against South Christian.