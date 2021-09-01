Frenzy Preview: Perennial powerhouses meet in Week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich, (WOOD) — The first week of high school football is in the books as we look ahead to the month of September and Week 2.

This week’s slate features several nonconference games involving perennial powerhouses. Here’s a sneak peek at the spotlight games for Thursday and Friday:

MUSKEGON CATHOLIC CENTRAL AT WEST CATHOLIC; THURSDAY AT 7 P.M.

West Catholic opened the season with an impressive 43-9 win over Forest Hills Eastern as junior running back Tim Kloska set a new school record. Kloska rushed for a school-best 331 yards and scored five touchdowns in the victory. The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders knocked off North Muskegon 27-13 in their season opener and have won nine of their last 10 games dating back to last season.

CEDAR SPRINGS AT ROCKFORD; THURSDAY AT 7 P.M.

A marquee matchup will take place as two neighboring schools meet for the first time since 1981. The Rockford Rams allowed their most points since 2019, but still came away with a 44-30 win over Sterling Heights Stevenson. Meanwhile, an experienced Cedar Springs squad routed Saginaw Swan Valley 48-16.

MUSKEGON OAKRIDGE AT WHITEHALL; THURSDAY AT 7 P.M.

The two schools meet for the 44th time as Muskegon Oakridge has dominated (31-12) in the longtime series. Oakridge rallied in the second half to earn a 22-21 road win over Sparta, while Whitehall slipped past Kalamazoo United 27-24. The Oakridge Eagles have won three of the last four meetings, but the two teams did not play last year.

DETROIT CASS TECH AT MUSKEGON; FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.

A highly anticipated showdown between two of the top teams in the state will be held at Hackley Stadium in Muskegon. The Muskegon Big Reds cruised past East Kentwood 47-7 to kick off the season as quarterback Myles Walton shined. Cass Tech, which has several Division I prospects, defeated Southfield 49-22.

UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT-JESUIT AT GRANDVILLE; FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.

The Grandville Bulldogs traveled out of state and lost their season opener for only the second time in the last seven years. Grandville’s defense struggled in a 50-26 defeat against Glenbard in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Detroit Jesuit, coming off a 3-5 season, earned a 34-13 win over Grosse Pointe North.

ORCHARD LAKE ST. MARY’S AT HUDSONVILLE; FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.

The Hudsonville Eagles have another tough test after suffering a 34-30 loss to Saline in their season opener at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Hudsonville hopes to rebound against the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Eaglets, which edged Oak Park in last week’s season opener 21-16.