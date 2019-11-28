Frenzy preview: Next stop, Ford Field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four area teams will play for a state championship Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here’s a closer look at the games:

DIVISION 2: MONA SHORES SAILORS (11-2) vs. DETROIT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CRUSADERS (10-2)

1 p.m. Friday

The Sailors are making a return trip to Ford Field and they’re looking for a different outcome this time around. Mona Shores earned its second straight appearance in the state finals after a wild 57-56 win over Walled Lake Western in a state semifinal. The Sailors lost to Warren De La Salle in last year’s final and in the 2014 finals.

“After a game like that, the prize was Ford Field and it was an emotionally-spent and physically-spent game,” Mona Shores coach Matt Koziak said. “The reason it was so exciting was that prize.”

The Sailors will play without starting quarterback Caden Broersma, who has a fractured back and missed most of the semifinal with severe back pain. He was replaced by backup Brady Rose, who rushed for 207 yards and five touchdowns.

“It gives our team something else to play for and he is a big reason we are there in the first place,” Koziak said. “The kids will rally behind Brady and Caden will be there cheering us on. We are fortunate to have a backup like Brady Rose.”

Mona will receive its sternest test of the season against Detroit MLK, which has scored a school-record 531 points this season and has won 11 in a row since starting the season 0-2.

“They are extremely talented, big and fast,” Koziak said. “They have tremendous skill on both sides of the ball and their well-coached. We have our hands full in every facet of the game and we have to play really well and get some help from them.”

DIVISION 3: MUSKEGON BIG REDS (13-0) vs. RIVER ROUGE PANTHERS (12-1)

7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Big Reds are headed to a familiar spot. Muskegon has played in the state finals in six of the last seven years and won a state title in 2017 while finishing state runner-up five times. The Big Reds defeated DeWitt 28-21 in last week’s semifinal.

“We are able to be together for as long as you possibly can and we’re playing in the last game,” Muskegon coach Shane Fairfield said. “We’re one of the top two teams and have a chance to win a state championship. To be a part of this and for us to come this far is rewarding.”

Muskegon, led by two-time Michigan Player of the Week Cameron Martinez, has won 40 of its last 41 games.

The Big Reds have scored 638 points this season, while allowing only 106 points and posting five shutouts.

Standing in the way of Muskegon’s quest for a state crown is River Rouge, which is in its first state final since 2015. The Panthers’ defense has been stout as well, surrendering just 99 points.

“It’s going to be about matching their speed and athleticism and our defense has to settle in and handle their pressure,” Fairfield said. “We have to play physical and fast and keep their 240-pound running back off track before he gets going.”

DIVISION 4: GRAND RAPIDS CATHOLIC CENTRAL COUGARS (12-1) vs. DETROIT COUNTRY DAY YELLOWJACKETS (13-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday

Catholic Central is gunning for the program’s fourth state championship after advancing to the state finals for the third time in the last four years. The Cougars earned an impressive 56-17 win over Unity Christian last week in the semifinals. Catholic Central won back-to-back Division 4 state titles in 2016 and 2017.

The seniors on this team hope to end the season with another victory to cap their careers. The have won 50 games in the last four years.

“It’s special,” Catholic Central coach Todd Kolster said. “It doesn’t get old, and you’re never thinking about what happened in the past. You’re thinking about what happens in the present and it’s special to see our seniors have the opportunity to finish their careers at Ford Field. It just doesn’t happen very often.”

The Cougars will face an undefeated Detroit Country Day squad that has been stifling on defense. The Yellowjackets have surrendered only 67 points and hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 12 points in any game.

“They are the toughest team we’ll play this year and they’re really physical,” Kolster said. “They come at you on offense and it is the best defense by far that we’ve played. They’ve given up five points per game in 13 games. It’s unbelievable statistically what they’ve done and they’re just so physical. They force you to do something and most of the time that is not what you want.”

DIVISION 7: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA PIRATES (13-0) vs. JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI TITANS (13-0)

10 a.m. Saturday

The Pirates are headed to the state finals for the fourth time in the last five years after knocking off Iron Mountain 42-7 in the state semifinals. Pewamo-Westphalia won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017. The Pirates have allowed only 63 points all season, but their defense will be tested in the finals against another perennial powerhouse.

Lumen Christi is the three-time defending Division 6 state champions after an undefeated season a year ago. The Titans moved to Division 7 this season and is experiencing similar success. Lumen Christi has won 35 consecutive games and hasn’t lost since Week 3 in 2017 against Battle Creek Harper Creek.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Football Frenzy

Online:

MHSAA football