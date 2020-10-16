Frenzy preview: Muskegon, Zeeland West vie for championship bid

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The O-K Green Conference is up for grabs and two teams will make their bid for a championship in a key showdown between area heavyweights.

Muskegon (3-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 3, will host sixth-ranked Zeeland West.

The Muskegon Big Reds are coming off a 49-20 win over Zeeland East and have won two straight games after suffering their lone loss to No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Mona Shores.

The Zeeland West Dux have steamrolled through their first four games and have outscored their first four opponents 228-47.

Zeeland West, led by senior quarterback Carson Gulker and a stable of dynamic running backs, has scored 60 points or more three times.

The Dux are coming off a 66-6 rout of Holland and are set to make their 11th consecutive playoff appearance.

WHITEHALL AT MONTAGUE; FRIDAY 7 P.M.

A pair of unbeaten rivals square off in a game that has title implications in the West Michigan Conference.

Montague (4-0), the top-ranked team in Division 6, will square off against Whitehall (4-0), which is ranked No. 8 in Division 4.

Both teams possess explosive offenses coupled with stingy defenses.

Montague, which has won 10 or more games in four of the last five seasons, has outscored its opponents 208-12.

The Montague Wildcats have scored 40 points or more in every game while recording two shutouts and giving up only two total touchdowns.

Whitehall has been equally as impressive.

The Whitehall Vikings have outscored their four opponents 189-3 and posted three shutouts. They haven’t allowed a touchdown and the only points they’ve given was against North Muskegon in a 41-3 win.

Whitehall is coming off a 3-6 season where it missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.