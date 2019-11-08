Frenzy preview: More district finals Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon High School Football, the top-ranked team in Division 3, has had another successful season and hopes to keep its march to Ford Field going Saturday afternoon when it meets O-K White conference champion Cedar Springs.

The Muskegon Big Reds have been impressive on both sides of the ball en route to an undefeated mark.

Senior quarterback Cameron Martinez has helped engineer an offense that has averaged an astounding 51 points per game, while the defense has allowed only 65 points and has recorded shutouts in five of its last seven games.

Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez runs. (File)

Muskegon has made three consecutive trips to the state finals and is 37-1 over the last three seasons.

Cedar Springs beat Mount Pleasant last week to cement a spot in the district finals. The Cedar Springs Red Hawks are 19-3 over the past two seasons.

This will be a rematch of last year’s regional final, which Muskegon won 34-18.

DIVISION 2

LIVONIA CHURCHILL CHARGERS (6-4) at BATTLE CREEK LAKEVIEW SPARTANS (10-0)

After going a dismal 2-7 a year ago, Battle Creek Lakeview has shown a resurgence and will bring a perfect record into Saturday’s home game against Livonia Churchill.

The Battle Creek Lakeview Spartans are seeking their first district crown since 2014.

The Livonia Churchill Chargers, who opened the season 1-4, upset Dexter last week 41-39 to move on. They haven’t made it past districts since 2004.

DIVISION 5

MUSKEGON OAKRIDGE EAGLES (10-0) at KINGSLEY STAGS (10-0)

Muskegon Oakridge is making its 15th consecutive appearance in the postseason and is looking to gain redemption from last year’s district final.

The Oakridge Eagles surrendered a sizable lead against Unity Christian in a 40-37 loss. Oakridge has won nine or more games the past four years in a row and defeated Grant 28-7 in last week’s pre-district affair.

The Kingsley Stags have averaged 45 points per game en route to an unbeaten record. The Stags reached the regional finals last season for the first time since 2005.