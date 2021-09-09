Frenzy preview: Key matches in the O-K Blue in Week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The O-K Blue conference has had a lot of success during the first two weeks of nonconference high school football play, but Friday will mark the first time that they will be playing against each other.

GRAND RAPIDS WEST CATHOLIC (2-0) AT ALLENDALE FALCONS (2-0)

7 p.m. kickoff

One of the marquee O-K Blue match-ups in Week 3 features two unbeaten teams, West Catholic and Allendale.

“Every week is definitely going to be a challenge and it’s going to be a grind to prepare week in and week out,” West Catholic coach Justin Michalowski said. “I think it’s a strong conference this year and that competition drives us to work a little harder and know that every week we have to give our best to come out on top.”

West Catholic is 2-0 after wins over Forest Hills Eastern (43-9) and Muskegon Catholic Central (28-6), while Allendale is also unblemished after knocking off Greenville (23-7) and Hopkins (14-0).

“We’ve definitely come out of the gate pretty well, but Allendale is a good program and they have some talented skill kids,” Michalowski said. “Every time our two football communities meet up it’s always a good game.

This is the 19th all-time meeting between the two schools. West Catholic has won five of the last seven.

GRANDVILLE BULLDOGS (1-1) AT CALEDONIA FIGHTING SCOTS (2-0)

7 p.m. kickoff

The Fighting Scots are unbeaten through the first two games of the season for the first time since 2015 after easily handling a pair of opponents. Under new head coach Derek Pennington, Caledonia routed Holt 41-14 in its season opener and then blanked Lowell 35-0 last week.

The Fighting Scots will face a Grandville squad that bounced back from a season-opening loss to an Illinois HS team. The Bulldogs picked up their first win with a convincing 50-0 win over the University of Detroit Jesuit.

“This is a big game for us as we open up the OK Red against a very good team,” said Grandville coach Eric Stiegel, whose team has won four of the last five meetings. “Caledonia is solid across the board and we know they are a very talented group. Ball security and winning the third and fourth down battles are keys for us.”

MUSKEGON BIG REDS (1-1) AT ZEELAND WEST DUX (1-0)

7 p.m. kickoff

The Big Reds are looking to get back on the winning track after falling to Cass Tech last week, 49-14, while Zeeland West didn’t play last week after defeating East Grand Rapids 44-27 in its season opener. This will be the O-K Green opener for both teams. Muskegon holds a 4-1 lead in the all-time series. The Dux earned their only win in 2005.