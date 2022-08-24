GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another high school football season is upon us as all West Michigan teams kick off the 2022 season over the next two days.

Here is a short preview of the Football Frenzy spotlight games for Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY

Sparta at Muskegon Oakridge

In a rematch of last season’s opener, the Spartans will try to avenge a narrow 22-21 loss to the Muskegon Oakridge Eagles.

Sparta won its last five OK Silver conference games of the season and finished at 7-3, its fourth consecutive winning season. The Spartans lost to Whitehall in a pre-district game.

Oakridge lost only one conference game a year ago and finished 9-3 overall after losing to Catholic Central in the regional finals.

The Eagles have won nine or more games in five of the past six seasons.

Holt at Caledonia

The Caledonia Fighting Scots are coming off their best season since 2008 after an impressive 10-2 campaign.

Caledonia’s lone OK Red loss came to conference champion Rockford in Week 7, 17-14.

The Fighting Scots, who had five straight losing seasons before last year’s turnaround, advanced to the regional finals before losing to Traverse City Central.

Holt lost to Caledonia 41-14 in last year’s season opener, but finished 7-3 overall.

Unity Christian vs. Whitehall at Jenison High School

The Unity Christian Crusaders open the season against a first-time opponent as they hosts the Whitehall Vikings of the West Michigan Conference.

Unity went 13-1 and lost a heartbreaker to Chelsea in the Division 4 state championship game.

The Crusaders, who graduated several talented seniors from a year ago, are 20-2 over the past two seasons.

Whitehall won a share of the conference title last season and finished 8-3.

FRIDAY

Catholic Central vs. Port Huron at the University of Michigan

The most dominant team in the state over the past three years is seeking another successful season despite the loss of several senior starters.

Catholic Central has won three straight state championships. The Catholic Central Cougars defeated Marine City 31-7 in last year’s Division 5 final to cap off back-to-back undefeated seasons.

Catholic Central has won 37 consecutive games and hasn’t lost since Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Port Huron will attempt to end the Cougars’s winning streak at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

The Port Huron Big Reds went 6-4 last season, losing their final three games.

East Kentwood at Muskegon

The Muskegon Big Reds finished 9-2 for the second straight season after falling to Cedar Springs in the district finals.

It was the earliest postseason exit for Muskegon since 2011.

The Big Reds, who have only six losses combined over the last five years, defeated East Kentwood 47-7 a year ago.

The East Kentwood Falcons struggled last season and finished 2-7 overall. It was their second straight losing season after three straight winning seasons.

Edwardsburg vs. West Catholic at Hope College

West Catholic has a difficult season opener as it faces a perennial powerhouse.

The Edwardsburg Eddies own a remarkable 46-3 record over the past four years and won a Division 4 state title in 2018.

Edwardsburg hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2017.

West Catholic delivered its best season since 2017 and went 9-2.

The West Catholic Falcons started 6-0 before dropping a conference game to Unity Christian. They lost to eventual state champion Catholic Central in a district final.

West Catholic will be led by the return of senior Tim Kloska, who became the school’s career rushing leader last season and set single-game and single-season rushing records.