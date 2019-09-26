Frenzy preview: EK poses homecoming challenge for Grandville

Grandville football at practice the week leading up to their Sept. 27, 2019, matchup versus East Kentwood.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grandville football team endured a rough start last season, and it ultimately led to missing out on the postseason for the first time in five years.

This season, however, the Bulldogs have flipped the script and are off to their best start (4-0) since 2016 while already matching their win total from a year ago.

“We’ve had a lot of kids contribute to this start,” Grandville coach Eric Stiegel said. “Players who weren’t really factors last year as juniors have stepped up as seniors and juniors from the junior varsity team have stepped up in their roles, but I think our best football is ahead of us.”

The Bulldogs will bring their unblemished record into Friday night’s homecoming game against visiting East Kentwood, which is 3-1 on the season.

“East Kentwood is obviously going to have a very good plan for us on offense and defense and they have very good players,” Stiegel said. “They are familiar with us, we are familiar with them, and it’s going to be a real chess match. We’re ready for a battle, and it’s going to be two very good teams and we’re excited about that.”

Grandville opened O-K Red conference play last week with a 27-7 road win over Grand Haven, while East Kentwood walloped West Ottawa 62-35 for its second straight conference victory.

The Falcons, who have won three straight following a season-opening loss to Mona Shores, racked up more than 600 yards of total offense and rushed for more than 500 yards against the Panthers.

East Kentwood coach Tony Kimbrough said it was a good game to have in preparation for the Bulldogs.

“It gave us momentum going into this week,” he said. “You don’t want to go into Grandville with a loss or not playing well, and this is going to be a different challenge this week. We go from a spread team to where you are not going to see many passes this week. It’s going to be a grind.”

The Falcons are focusing on containing a ball-controlled offense that does most of its damage on the ground.

Grandville runs the wing-T offense and has found success with its playmakers in the backfield.

“The tough part defending them is trying to get them off the field,” Kimbrough said. “They go on these long drives and they are pounding you and pounding you. They are physical up front, their backs do a good job and they run that offense to perfection.

“It’s about being disciplined and taking advantage of their mistakes if they make any. We don’t want to be playing from behind against that offense.”

Grandville has won three of the last four meetings, however, East Kentwood earned a 37-30 win last year en route to the conference championship.

The Falcons defeated the Bulldogs five straight times from 2011-2014, including once in the postseason.

“We’ve had some great battles with them,” Stiegel said. “This will be our homecoming game against a rival and they beat us last year so that makes it exciting.

“We’ve only played one conference game so we’ll find out where we’re at after this week because they are a tough team. I know East Kentwood is not going to take us lightly and we’re not going to take them lightly. It’s a big game.”

“There’s not a lot of old man football leagues…”@GrandvilleFB coach @stiegee talking about the journey through a season with his players and trying to help a player find his way @WOODTV #frenzy8 @MHSAA #mhsaafb pic.twitter.com/elUkd6PQk4 — Joe Aulisio (@Joe_Aulisio) September 25, 2019

Four teams currently sit atop the conference standings with unbeaten marks, which magnifies the importance of this week in the title chase.

“It’s for first place in the O-K Red, and it’s become a rivalry since I took over,” Kimbrough said. “We’ve been going back and forth, and it’s going to be one of the most physical games we will play.”

BYRON CENTER BULLDOGS (4-0) at ZEELAND WEST DUX (4-0)

Two of the top teams in a competitive O-K Green conference square off Friday night.

Zeeland West is 4-0 for the first time since its perfect season in 2015 and is averaging 45 points per game behind the play of dual-threat junior quarterback Carson Gulker.

The Dux have won seven or more games, nine consecutive seasons and has won three state championships.

Byron Center also is perfect through the first four weeks for the first time since 2009 and is averaging 38 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-11 all-time against Zeeland West.

MUSKEGON OAKRIDGE EAGLES (4-0) at MONTAGUE WILDCATS (4-0)

West Michigan Conference powerhouses clash Friday night in a battle of unbeatens.

The longtime rivals are playing each other for the 56th with Montague holding a 34-21 edge.

Through the first four weeks of the season both teams are eerily similar with Montague racking up 194 points, while Oakridge has tallied 186 points.

Both defenses have been stout as well. The Eagles have surrendered only 33 points, while the Wildcats have allowed only 30 with a pair of shutouts.

Montague reached the Division 6 state title game last season before falling to Jackson Lumen Christi. The Wildcats have won 26 of their last 30 games.

Oakridge is coming off three consecutive 9-win seasons, but has last lost back-to-back meetings against Montague.

