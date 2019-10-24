Frenzy preview: Conference titles at stake in final week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The end of the regular season for high school football is here and there are plenty of conference titles and playoff berths on the line.

EDWARDSBURG EDDIES (8-0) at PAW PAW REDSKINS (8-0)

The Wolverine Conference will be decided in a showdown between two unbeaten and state-ranked teams. Defending Division 4 state champion Edwardsburg travels to Paw Paw to try and extend its lengthy winning streak.

The Eddies, ranked No. 2 in Division 3, have won 22 straight games and have outscored the Redskins 123-3 in their last three meetings.

Paw Paw, ranked No. 2 in Division 4, is looking for its first perfect regular season since 2012, which is the last time it defeated the Eddies.

Both teams have been dominant on both sides of the ball.

Edwardsburg has outscored its opponents 369-45, while Paw Paw has outscored its opponents 331-48 in their eight wins.

EAST KENTWOOD FALCONS (5-3) at ROCKFORD RAMS (7-1)

The O-K Red remains up in the air and the fate of four teams could hinge on the result of Friday night’s regular-season finale between the state-ranked Rams and Falcons.

Rockford, which suffered its first loss of the season last week against Grandville, can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a victory.

Meanwhile, defending conference champion East Kentwood needs a win to automatically qualify for the state playoffs for the second straight season.

The Falcons could still grab a piece of the crown with a victory and a Grandville loss against Caledonia.

East Kentwood has lost its two conference games against Grandville and Grand Haven by a combined four points.

Hudsonville also has an outside chance to make it a four-way share if they beat West Ottawa and Rockford and Grandville lose.

KALAMAZOO UNITED (4-4) at SCHOOLCRAFT EAGLES (8-0)

Schoolcraft can accomplish two things with a win Friday night against visiting Kalamazoo United.

The Eagles can win the Southwestern Athletic Conference-Valley outright championship while also securing their first perfect regular season since 2016.

Schoolcraft has already secured a berth in the postseason for the 11th consecutive season and is averaging nearly 52 points per game.

The Eagles have scored 50 points or more six times, while posting two shutouts.

Kalamazoo United, which went 11-1 last season and advanced to the regional finals, struggled to an 0-3 start before winning four of its last five.