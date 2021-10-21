Frenzy preview: Conference champions square off in Week 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two conference champions square off in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Muskegon Oakridge shared the West Michigan Conference with Montague and Whitehall, while Muskegon Catholic Central won the Lakes 8 Conference title.

The Eagles have won four straight games, including a 43-36 win over Ravenna, and have posted 17 straight winning seasons.

Muskegon Catholic Central is riding a six-game winning streak following its only loss of the season in Week 2 against West Catholic.

The Crusaders are in the state tournament for the third straight year and a win would provide momentum.

This is only the third meeting of all time between the two teams and first since 2016.

CALEDONIA (7-1) AT HUDSOVILLE (6-1); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

The Caledonia Fighting Scots have the opportunity to share the OK Red conference with a victory Friday night and a Rockford loss against Grand Haven.

Caledonia is having its best season since 2008 with its only loss (17-14) coming against Rockford in Week 7.

The Fighting Scots rebounded with a 42-7 win last week against Jenison.

Hudsonville is fighting for a spot in the playoffs for the fourth straight year and a win would definitely help.

The Eagles’ playoff hopes took a hit last week after a 44-36 loss to Grandville. All four of Hudsonville’s losses have been by eight points or less.

CEDAR SPRINGS (6-2) AT SOUTH CHRISTIAN (6-2); AT EAST KENTWOOD 7 P.M. FRIDAY

Both teams are 4-2 in conference play and are still in the hunt for a conference title but will need some help from first-place Catholic Central.

The Catholic Central Cougars are unbeaten in conference play and end the season against Kenowa Hills.

Cedar Springs nearly upset the state-ranked Cougars last week but suffered a 41-40 loss after a failed two-point conversion.

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks’ only other loss came against state-ranked Rockford in Week 2. They are seeking their fourth seven-win season in the last five years.