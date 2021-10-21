Frenzy preview: Conference champions square off in Week 9

Football Frenzy

by: Dean Holzwarth

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two conference champions square off in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Muskegon Oakridge shared the West Michigan Conference with Montague and Whitehall, while Muskegon Catholic Central won the Lakes 8 Conference title.

The Eagles have won four straight games, including a 43-36 win over Ravenna, and have posted 17 straight winning seasons.

Muskegon Catholic Central is riding a six-game winning streak following its only loss of the season in Week 2 against West Catholic.

The Crusaders are in the state tournament for the third straight year and a win would provide momentum.

This is only the third meeting of all time between the two teams and first since 2016. 

CALEDONIA (7-1) AT HUDSOVILLE (6-1); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

The Caledonia Fighting Scots have the opportunity to share the OK Red conference with a victory Friday night and a Rockford loss against Grand Haven.

Caledonia is having its best season since 2008 with its only loss (17-14) coming against Rockford in Week 7.

The Fighting Scots rebounded with a 42-7 win last week against Jenison.

Hudsonville is fighting for a spot in the playoffs for the fourth straight year and a win would definitely help.

The Eagles’ playoff hopes took a hit last week after a 44-36 loss to Grandville. All four of Hudsonville’s losses have been by eight points or less.

CEDAR SPRINGS (6-2) AT SOUTH CHRISTIAN (6-2); AT EAST KENTWOOD 7 P.M. FRIDAY

Both teams are 4-2 in conference play and are still in the hunt for a conference title but will need some help from first-place Catholic Central.

The Catholic Central Cougars are unbeaten in conference play and end the season against Kenowa Hills.

Cedar Springs nearly upset the state-ranked Cougars last week but suffered a 41-40 loss after a failed two-point conversion.

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks’ only other loss came against state-ranked Rockford in Week 2. They are seeking their fourth seven-win season in the last five years. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!