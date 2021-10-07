Frenzy Preview: Competition heats up during Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Unity Christian football team hasn’t been tested all year while emerging as one of the most dominant teams in the area this fall.

The Unity Christian Crusaders are averaging an astounding 55 points per game while holding their opponents to less than two touchdowns per game.

And while lopsided wins have become the norm, coach Craig Tibbe is expecting a battle this week against unbeaten West Catholic.

“Their coach is doing a great job again this season of getting his guys to play tough football,” Tibbe said. “I hope our guys are up to the challenge of playing a very solid team.”

West Catholic, which overcame a double-digit deficit last week to beat upstart Coopersville, has been led by junior running back Tim Kloska.

Kloska has put up record-setting numbers on the ground during the West Catholic Falcons’ recent success.

“Each week you turn on sports, you see him busting off another long run,” Tibbe said. “Some of his yardage totals are crazy, which makes me nervous along with the offensive line that creates the seams he hits.

“They have a nice quarterback and receivers that make you pay and defensively, they come at you and challenge everything.”

Tibbe said this game will be a measuring stick as they seek another state crown.

“It’s really good to be in this position again to find out what kind of team we are and who is going to step up,” he said.

CALEDONIA (6-0) AT ROCKFORD (6-0); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

A key O-K Red matchup looms as a perennial powerhouse looks to knock off an up-and-coming team led by a first-year coach.

Rockford, the defending conference champion, hopes to remain perfect against the Caledonia Fighting Scots, which is 6-0 for the first time since 2008.

Rockford Rams quarterback Zak Ahern accounted for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-17 win over Jenison.

Caledonia, guided by first-year head coach Derek Pennington, routed West Ottawa 45-22 last week to set up the showdown between the last unbeatens in the O-K Red.

“They are a well-coached team, and this should be a good one between two teams that know how to win,” Rockford coach Brent Cummings said. “We have to be ready.”

The Rams are 6-1 all time against the Fighting Scots.

MUSKEGON (5-1) AT MONA SHORES (5-1); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

The top two teams in the O-K Green square off with the winner gaining the upper hand toward a conference championship.

Since suffering its first loss of the season, Muskegon has won four in a row and has rolled in its last three games.

The Muskegon Big Reds have posted three consecutive shutouts against Union, Wyoming and Holland while combining for an incredible 178 points.

This week won’t be as easy against a Mona Shores Sailors’ squad that has also won four-straight in convincing fashion.

Mona Shores is averaging 52 points per game during its winning streak.

The Sailors defeated the Big Reds 21-14 last season en route to their second state championship in a row.