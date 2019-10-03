Frenzy preview: Cedar Springs, FHC prepare for ‘big game’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Forest Hills Central football team has put itself in position to compete for another conference championship.

The Rangers will have to get past a talented Cedar Springs squad in a key O-K White road test to accomplish their goals.

“They’re a really good football team and stopping their offense is not very easy no matter who runs it,” FHC coach Tim Rogers said. “I know it’s going to be a 5 p.m. start, and it will be unusual for us leaving school early, which a football team never does, but at the end of the day it’s about what they’re doing on offense and defense and stopping them.”

Cedar Springs’ offense has been impressive, racking up 182 points in their four wins, despite stumbling in a 19-12 road loss to Caledonia in Week 2.

The Red Hawks, who are in pursuit of their third straight playoff appearance, are the defending conference champion.

They defeated the Rangers 24-14 a year ago.

“We always talk about counting just one (game), but we also understand that the winner of this game has won the O-K White the last two years, so this is a big game for first place with three weeks to go in the regular season,” Cedar Springs coach Gus Kapolka said. “It’s a big game, our guys understand that, and they’re excited for it.”

The Red Hawks are 14-3 in their last 17 games.

HUDSONVILLE EAGLES (4-1) at GRANDVILLE BULLDOGS (5-0)

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 in Division 1, will look to keep their perfect record intact against the visiting Eagles.

Grandville remained perfect after rallying for a 22-21 victory over East Kentwood in a game that wasn’t completed until the next day due to adverse weather.

The Bulldogs last started 5-0 in 2016, when they shared the O-K Red title en route to the regional finals.

Hudsonville has won three straight games after a narrow loss to Holt in Week 2.

The Eagles also had to come from behind last week in a 28-16 win over neighborhood rival Jenison.

Grandville won four straight meetings between the two teams before Hudsonville earned a 16-13 win a year ago.

The Bulldogs are one win away from securing a playoff berth after missing the postseason last year with a 4-5 record.

Grandville, Hudsonville and Rockford are the remaining unbeaten teams in conference play.

UNITY CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS (4-1) at ZEELAND WEST DUX (4-1)

Zeeland West, ranked No. 8 in Division 3, is hoping to bounce back from its first loss of the season in a key O-K Green matchup.

The Dux fell to unbeaten Byron Center last week in a wild 23-22 loss that also wasn’t completed until the following day.

Tenth-ranked Unity Christian also has one loss on its resume but gained a big nonconference win last week against South Christian.

The Crusaders, last year’s Division 5 state champions, defeated the Sailors 32-20, but have a challenging schedule the rest of the way with Byron Center and Zeeland East looming. Unity has struggled against Zeeland West and is 3-14 all-time.