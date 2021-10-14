Frenzy preview: Catholic Central aims to extend winning streak in Week 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Catholic Central football team has achieved a lot of success in the last three years.

The team could add another feat to their resume on Friday night with their game against Cedar Springs. The Catholic Central Cougars can clinch a share of the OK Gold conference championship with a win over the Cedar Springs Red Hawks.

“They do a good job of staying focused, and you have to continue to put goals out there for them and make sure they understand what they are doing every day,” Cougars coach Todd Kolster said. “It’s really a maturity factor. They have to understand the value of practice.”

Catholic Central, which has won back-to-back state championships, is a perfect 7-0 and hasn’t lost since the second week of the 2019 season.

The Cougars have extended their winning streak, despite the loss of all-state quarterback Joey Silveri.

“This team is special and we just have to continue to put the work in,” Catholic Central senior tackle Jack Krajewski said. “We have to focus on ourselves getting better because this team has a lot of potential.”

Cedar Springs lost to Rockford in Week 2, but has reeled off five straight wins since then.

The Red Hawks’ offense has been clicking, averaging 53 points per game during their winning streak.

“The wing-T and what they do offensively is a little different style than what we’ve seen from teams this season so obviously we have to be prepared for that,” Kolster said. “And defense has been their biggest improvement. Their defense is playing really good football.”

BYRON CENTER (6-1) AT FOREST HILLS CENTRAL (6-1); 7 P.M. FRIDAY

The OK White conference champion could be decided as the Forest Hills Central Rangers can clinch at least a share with a victory over the Byron Center Bulldogs.

The Rangers are unbeaten in conference, while Byron Center is a game back after losing its first game of the season last week against Grand Rapids Christian.

Forest Hills Central’s only loss occurred against Grand Blanc in the final seconds, 38-34.

Byron Center, which has scored only 24 points combined the last two weeks, is hoping to get its offense back on track.

The Bulldogs defeated Forest Hills Central 35-14 last year.

MONTAGUE (6-1) AT WHITEHALL (6-1) 7 P.M. FRIDAY

A rivalry game between two state-ranked teams will take place as Montague looks to hold onto “The Bell.”

Montague has already won a share of the West Michigan Conference title, but the Whitehall Vikings are looking to share that honor with a win.

The Montague Wildcats, last year’s Division 6 state champion, have won the last six meetings, including a double-overtime thriller a year ago.

Montague, which has won six in a row after being shut out by Edwardsburg in the opener, leads the all-time series, 64-48-2.

Whitehall has blanked four of its last five opponents following a 32-19 loss against Muskegon Oakridge.