Frenzy preview: Bragging rights at stake in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Bragging rights in Muskegon will be at stake Friday night when perennial powerhouses Muskegon and Mona Shores clash at newly renovated Hackley Stadium.

Both teams are playing in a new conference this season after moving from the O-K Black to the O-K Green.

Muskegon has won the last four meetings but will face a Mona Shores Sailors’ squad that is coming off a state championship season.

Mona Shores defeated Detroit Martin Luther King 35-26 in last year’s Division 2 state title game, while the Muskegon Big Reds reached the Division 3 finals before losing to River Rouge 30-7.

The Sailors opened defense of their state crown with a 55-0 thrashing of Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, while the Big Reds rolled past Holland 59-14.

Muskegon is led by quarterback Myles Walton, who took over the reins of the offense from Cam Martinez after previously starting at cornerback and slot.

Montague at Muskegon Oakridge; 7 p.m.

The top two teams in the West Michigan Conference square off Friday night in an early season test.

Both teams opened the shortened season with impressive wins last week as Montague blanked Hart 55-0 and Oakridge shut out Mason County Central 39-0.

The Muskegon Oakridge Eagles defeated the Montague Wildcats 15-13 last season en route to a 10-1 record and a 15th consecutive appearance in the state playoffs.

The Wildcats went 10-3 a year ago and finished one win shy of a trip to Ford Field. They lost to Glen Lake 31-30 in a Division 6 semifinal.