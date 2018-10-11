Frenzy preview: Battles for conference titles

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s an action-packed Friday night as several conference championships are on the line.

Here’s a look at the showdowns between the top teams:

MONA SHORES SAILORS (7-0) at MUSKEGON BIG REDS (7-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

It’s one of the most anticipated games of the Friday night slate as a pair of unbeatens square off for the top spot in the O-K Black.

Muskegon is riding a 21-game win streak as it hosts the Sailors, who are poised to upset the defending state champions.

The Big Reds haven’t been tested in the past three weeks, outscoring their opponents 182-19 while averaging 61 points per game.

Mona Shores slipped past Jenison last week 49-42 to stay perfect after posting back-to-back shutouts.

Muskegon is 30-7 against the Sailors in the all-time series.

ZEELAND EAST CHIX (6-1) at ZEELAND WEST DUX (6-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

First place is at stake in the O-K Green as neighborhood rivals meet in the battle of Zeeland schools.

The Dux edged Holland Christian last week to extend their winning streak to five games and qualified for the postseason for the ninth straight season.

The Chix, the defending conference champions, have won four in a row since a narrow loss to defending state champion Catholic Central.

Last season, Zeeland East defeated Zeeland West in the regular-season finale, but bowed out of the state tournament the following week with a 42-27 loss to the Dux.

The Dux lead the all-time series 10-5.

GRAND RAPIDS WEST CATHOLIC FALCONS (4-3) at GRAND RAPIDS CATHOLIC CENTRAL COUGARS (6-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Former City League rivals will contend for first place in the O-K Blue.

Catholic Central has been impressive since its lone loss to Saline in Week 2. The Cougars have rattled off five straight wins to earn an a spot in the postseason for the 11th year in a row and have played well on both sides of the ball.

Catholic Central is 33-2 over the course of the past three seasons.

West Catholic is fighting to make the state playoffs and face a must-win scenario in its attempt to make a run at a sixth straight Division 5 state title.

After losses in three of their first four games, the Falcons are playing better and have won three conference games in a row.

This will be the 50th meeting between the two schools with Catholic Central holding a 28-19-2 edge. The Cougars won a wild affair last season, 35-33.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS PIONEERS (5-2) at GRAND RAPIDS CHRISTIAN EAGLES (5-2)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

East Grand Rapids is perfect in conference play as it searches for another O-K Gold Conference title.

The Pioneers lost to Zeeland East and Muskegon earlier, but have won three straight games as they look to make the state playoffs.

They defeated upstart Thornapple Kellogg to set up their showdown against the Eagles.

Grand Rapids Christian hopes to rebound and qualify for the postseason after being upset by South Christian a week ago. The defeat halted a five-game winning streak,

The Eagles are 3-1 in conference play, and will look for only their fifth win in 15 tried against the Pioneers.

HUDSONVILLE EAGLES (5-2) at EAST KENTWOOD FALCONS (6-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

The Falcons are looking to claim at least a share of the O-K Red Conference as they host the Eagles.

East Kentwood dropped its season opener but have ripped off six straight wins to earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

The Falcons behind a stellar offensive line and speed at the skill positions haven’t won a conference crown since 2014.

Hudsonville suffered a tough home loss to Rockford a week ago and is seeking its sixth win to earn a place in the postseason.

The Eagles have surpassed their win total from a year ago, when they finished 4-5.

GRANDVILLE BULLDOGS (3-4) at ROCKFORD RAMS (4-3)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

A longtime O-K Red rivalry continues as both teams eye to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Rams, who have made 24 straight playoff appearances, improved their chances last week with a big road win over Hudsonville.

Rockford has won three in a row since back-to-back losses to West Ottawa and Mona Shores.

Grandville has arguably the toughest schedule in the state, but is still in the mix for a postseason berth if it can win its final two games,

The Bulldogs knocked off defending conference champion West Ottawa last week, 28-21.

This will be the 71st meeting all-time between the two teams with Rockford owning a 40-30 advantage,