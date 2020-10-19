Frenzy Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week — Week 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a rainy and chilly Friday night for high school football. We’ve got three candidates for Football Frenzy Play of the Week.

Zeeland East — Senior running back Adam Castles trucks a defender then takes off on a 61-yard touchdown.

North Muskegon — This play was a bit unusual. Homecoming queen Emma Houseman made a game-saving catch when her tiara slipped off her head. The tiara was in one piece after the catch.

Forest Hills Central and Northview — Right before kickoff, Clay Udell, a FHC senior with Down syndrome took the handoff on a play called “38 stretch.” He ran in and scored a touchdown.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!