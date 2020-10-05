Frenzy Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A trio of wide receivers are vying for this week’s Football Frenzy Play of the Week bragging rights.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Senior Danny Mikolay goes up on a pass and takes the ball away from a defender, scoring a touchdown.

East Grand Rapids — Senior Aiden Stadel reaches out, makes a grab and gets his foot and knee down in the corner of the end zone.

Muskegon High School — Junior Jeremiah Dault shows off his vertical, goes up, out jumps a defender and makes the catch.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!