Frenzy Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 6

Football Frenzy

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A trio of wide receivers are vying for this week’s Football Frenzy Play of the Week bragging rights.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Senior Danny Mikolay goes up on a pass and takes the ball away from a defender, scoring a touchdown.

East Grand Rapids — Senior Aiden Stadel reaches out, makes a grab and gets his foot and knee down in the corner of the end zone.

Muskegon High School — Junior Jeremiah Dault shows off his vertical, goes up, out jumps a defender and makes the catch.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!