Forest Hills Central student uses talents to heal her community

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — From Kentwood Public Schools to the Forest Hills family, Grace Hudkins hit the ground running when she came to the district as a high school freshman.

“Coming here my freshman year and being determined to make new friends and get myself involved here has really kept me going,” said Hudkins.

That grit has shaped Hudkins into the young woman she’s becoming. It’s why she is Football Frenzy Tailgate’s Student of the Week.

“I lead the United Prayer Club, I’m involved in improv, theater and musicals and a part of the volleyball team,” said Hudkins.

Whether it’s reaching people through prayer or from the stage, Hudkins said she uses her gifts to help others, motivating her to choose a career in the medical field.

“My dad has always told me that I continue to put others before myself and that I can’t save the world, but I’d really like to try,” said Hudkins.

Hudkins’ passion for people truly radiates. It underscores her leadership at church and her desire to spend time with loved ones.

“Family time is very important to me,” said Hudkins.

Above all, it’s Hundkins’ gentle demeanor that shines and lights the way for others who also bloom where they are planted.

“Don’t fit it, don’t conform, be yourself, be different and just be happy,” said Hudkins.