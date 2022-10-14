ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to homecoming, Forest Hills Central goes big.

The Rangers put on what is touted as the biggest homecoming parade in the state of Michigan, with dozens of floats involving nearly every sports team at the school and a handful of other organizations around the school and community. The parade kicks off the Rangers’ game against Grand Rapids Christian, but the festivities have been going on all week.

The week started with the Ranger Rumble on Monday, it’s a pep rally for middle school and elementary school students to learn about FHC’s homecoming traditions. That was held along with the FHC Powderpuff Game, a Bonfire Pep Rally and several other homecoming activities for the students.

Earlier Friday evening, the pre-game festivities started with the FHC Homecoming Tailgate. That tradition began in 2015, with a few families and sports teams, and it has now grown into a community-wide activity.