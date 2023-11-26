DETROIT (WOOD) — The Forest Hills Central football team made the most out of its second opportunity. After a disappointing showing in last year’s state finals loss, the Rangers returned to the scene Sunday and produced a much different outcome.

Forest Hills Central defeated previously unbeaten and top-ranked Mason 27-10 in the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field.

The Rangers (13-1) used a stout defense and balanced offense to claim the program’s first state title.

They finished as Division 2 runner-up last season after falling to Warren De La Salle and were Class A finalists in 1994.

“Last year was really difficult sitting here in front of all of you and it got a little frustrating with some of the questions, but I think one of the last things I said was, ‘Don’t count us out next year’,” said Forest Hills Central coach Tim Rogers, who announced after the game that he was retiring from coaching.

“There were high expectations for this group of seniors, and I think it’s a lot harder the second time around because you are getting everyone’s best game,” he continued. “Our seniors and juniors never wavered, and they led us all the way back, which I think is a lot harder than doing it for the first time.”

The Forest Hills Central Rangers play the Mason Bulldogs for the Division 3 State Championship title on Nov. 26, 2023.

Ty Hudkins (No. 5) celebrates with this Forest Hills Central teammates after winning the Division 3 state championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 26, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Ty Hudkins runs for Forest Hills Central in the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 26, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

The Forest Hills Central Rangers pose for a photo at Ford Field in Detroit after winning the Division 3 state title on Nov. 26, 2023. (Dean Holzwarth/WOOD TV8)

Mason also was searching for its first state championship in its first appearance at the finals, but a stingy Rangers’ defense made it tough on the Bulldogs’ offense.

“Their front seven was the fastest we’ve seen all year,” Mason coach Gary Houghton said.

FHC’s defense recorded three interceptions and two sacks, and allowed the Bulldogs only 36 total yards on the ground.

“They are talented and athletic, but they are smart, too,” Rogers said. “They do so much, and it’s a testament to their football IQ of how they get us in the right play all the time and it’s just a relentless pursuit of the football.”

In a low-scoring first quarter, both teams exchanged field goals. Alex Moeller booted a 35-yarder for FHC, while Mason’s Collin Winters converted from 26 yards out and it was 3-3.

Moeller made another field goal (27 yards) in the second quarter after a 15-play, 70-yard drive, and then J.T. Hartman extended the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run to put FHC ahead 13-3 at halftime.

In the second half, the Rangers broke it open with a big play. Ty Hudkins caught a deep pass from quarterback Mason McDonald, and with a Mason defender hanging on him, bullied his way 20 to the end zone for a 62-yard scoring play and a 20-3 FHC lead.

Mason didn’t go away, though, and trimmed the deficit to 20-10 with a 2-yard run by Derek Badgley late in the third quarter.

Senior Drew Fortino put the game out of reach with a pick-six in the fourth quarter as the lead swelled back to 27-10 and the Rangers began an early celebration.

“I saw the guy come across the field and I just kind of stuck my hand out there,” Fortino said. “And I was like, ‘oh shoot, I got the ball’. My whole team blocked really well and I was able to get in the end zone. That was my first pick six ever.”

Hudkins caught 6 passes for 115 yards, while Hartman and McDonald combined for 142 yards on the ground. McDonald threw for 142 yards and a touchdown.