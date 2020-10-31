Forest Hills Central dominates Northern, advances to 2nd round of playoffs

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was the battle for Forest Hills on Friday night between Forest Hills Central and Forest Hills Northern, and the Rangers came out on top.

Forest Hills Central held the Huskies to a single touchdown, winning their round one matchup 24-6. Their junior quarterback, Hunter Robinson, was held to 39 passing yards, but rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

And that’s the game! Forest Hills Central defeats Forest Hills Northern 24-6 @WOODTV #Frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/pWkcWyz0bh — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) October 31, 2020

The Rangers opened the scoring on their first drive of the game. Robinson ran for a 50-plus-yard touchdown, giving Forest Hills Central a 7-0 lead.

Hunter Robinson picks up 8 yards, then he takes it to the house!! 50+ yard touchdown for Forest Hills Central. Extra point is good, Rangers lead 7-0 @WOODTV #Frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/TmY9alwn0l — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) October 30, 2020

The Rangers capped off their following drive with a field goal. Then in the second quarter, senior running back Sawyer Bosch punched it in from the two yard line, extending Forrest Hills Central’s lead to 17.

Forest Hills Central’s lone touchdown came on a 39-yard pass from Trinidad Chambliss to Charlie Hartman. However, the Huskies missed the extra point.

Touchdown Forest Hills Northern!! Chambliss finds Charlie Hartman for a 30 yard touchdown. Extra point is no good, Forest Hills Central leads 17-6 @WOODTV #Frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/RGmL2J5WRt — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) October 30, 2020

Chambliss finished the game completing 13/23 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown.

Forest Hills Central would get another touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter on a 9-yard rush from Robinson.

Touchdown Forest Hills Central!! Robinson takes it in himself. Extra point is good, Rangers lead 24-6 @WOODTV #Frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/MLISAxubLt — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) October 31, 2020

“I’m really proud of our guys. That’s a crosstown rival, it’s very emotional,” Forest Hills Central head coach Tim Rogers said. “I thought we did a good job executing and keeping our emotions contained.”

The Rangers advance to the second round, where they’ll face defending Division 2 State Champion Mona Shores, who defeated Wyoming 54-6 Friday.

“That’s a really good football team,” Rogers said. “Obviously a great way to test of the valor of your program, going against the defending state champs. Well-coached, good team. They’re obviously one of the top teams in the state of Michigan, if not the top team. We’re gonna go there and do everything we can to beat them.”