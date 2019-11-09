Football highlights: W MI high school teams play Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school football teams played Saturday in the hopes of advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Above are the highlights of Saturday’s games where:
- Muskegon defeated Cedar Springs 48-10.
- Livonia Churchill beat Battle Creek Lakeview 47-7.
- Kingsley defeated Oakridge 51-34.
- In the eight-man, Colon defeated Martin 56-12.
- Also in the eight-man playoffs, Portland St. Patrick beat Kindle North Huron 51-16.
On Friday, 10 West Michigan teams advanced to the quarter state finals.
