Football highlights: W MI high school teams play Saturday

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school football teams played Saturday in the hopes of advancing to the state quarterfinals.

Above are the highlights of Saturday’s games where:

  • Muskegon defeated Cedar Springs 48-10.
  • Livonia Churchill beat Battle Creek Lakeview 47-7.
  • Kingsley defeated Oakridge 51-34.
  • In the eight-man, Colon defeated Martin 56-12.
  • Also in the eight-man playoffs, Portland St. Patrick beat Kindle North Huron 51-16.

On Friday, 10 West Michigan teams advanced to the quarter state finals.

