Football Frenzy: What we’re watching

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy got a late start this year due to the pandemic, but now it’s in full swing.

Though this was the fifth week of play, the season is considered to be in Week 8 because games started late due to coronavirus restrictions.

One of our Frenzy spotlight games is Whitehall at Montague. Both teams are undefeated in the West Michigan Conference. Whitehall has given up three points in four games.

The other game we’re spotlighting is Zeeland West at Muskegon. Zeeland West is tied with Mona Shores in the O-K Green conference, is ranked no. 6 in Division 3 and has been averaging 57 points a game.

Muskegon is no. 1 in Division 3, despite losing to Mona Shores. This game is critical, considering Zeeland West plays against Mona Shores next week.

Our crews are also headed out to bring you highlights from the following games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Allendale at West Catholic

Belding at Kelloggsville

Caledonia at Grandville

Cedar Springs at Ottawa Hills

Central Montcalm at Grant

Coldwater at Hastings

Constantine at Kalamazoo United

East Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids Christian

Forest Hills Eastern at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Forest Hills Central at Northview

Forest Hills Northern at Lowell

Godwin Heights at Hopkins

Grand Haven at Jenison

Grand Rapids South Christian at Thornapple-Kellogg

Grand Rapids Union at Mona Shores

Greenville at Byron Center

Hudsonville at West Ottawa

Lawton at Schoolcraft

Muskegon Oakridge at Ravenna

Reeths-Puffer at East Kentwood

Sparta at Comstock Park

Spring Lake at Holland Christian

Strugis at Otsego

Three Rivers at Plainwell

Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on games on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week.

Games being covered include:

Jenison vs. Grand Haven

Newaygo vs. Chippewa Hills

Central Montcalm vs. Grant

Caledonia vs. Grandville

East Kentwood vs. Reeths-Puffer

East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Grand Rapids Northview vs. Forest Hills Central

West Catholic vs. Allendale

Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa

Zeeland East vs. Holland

Tri-County vs. Big Rapids

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Coopersville vs. Fruitport

You can watch the full highlights starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and view more scores online.