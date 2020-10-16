Football Frenzy: What we’re watching

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy got a late start this year due to the pandemic, but now it’s in full swing.
Though this was the fifth week of play, the season is considered to be in Week 8 because games started late due to coronavirus restrictions.
One of our Frenzy spotlight games is Whitehall at Montague. Both teams are undefeated in the West Michigan Conference. Whitehall has given up three points in four games.
The other game we’re spotlighting is Zeeland West at Muskegon. Zeeland West is tied with Mona Shores in the O-K Green conference, is ranked no. 6 in Division 3 and has been averaging 57 points a game.
Muskegon is no. 1 in Division 3, despite losing to Mona Shores. This game is critical, considering Zeeland West plays against Mona Shores next week.
Our crews are also headed out to bring you highlights from the following games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Allendale at West Catholic
- Belding at Kelloggsville
- Caledonia at Grandville
- Cedar Springs at Ottawa Hills
- Central Montcalm at Grant
- Coldwater at Hastings
- Constantine at Kalamazoo United
- East Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids Christian
- Forest Hills Eastern at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Forest Hills Central at Northview
- Forest Hills Northern at Lowell
- Godwin Heights at Hopkins
- Grand Haven at Jenison
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Thornapple-Kellogg
- Grand Rapids Union at Mona Shores
- Greenville at Byron Center
- Hudsonville at West Ottawa
- Lawton at Schoolcraft
- Muskegon Oakridge at Ravenna
- Reeths-Puffer at East Kentwood
- Sparta at Comstock Park
- Spring Lake at Holland Christian
- Strugis at Otsego
- Three Rivers at Plainwell
Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on games on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week.
Games being covered include:
- Jenison vs. Grand Haven
- Newaygo vs. Chippewa Hills
- Central Montcalm vs. Grant
- Caledonia vs. Grandville
- East Kentwood vs. Reeths-Puffer
- East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Christian
- Grand Rapids Northview vs. Forest Hills Central
- West Catholic vs. Allendale
- Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa
- Zeeland East vs. Holland
- Tri-County vs. Big Rapids
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg
- Coopersville vs. Fruitport
You can watch the full highlights starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and view more scores online.