Football Frenzy: Conference titles on the line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is giving you double the number of spotlight games in this eighth week of the high school football season.

We're spotlighting six games, all of which could determine conference titles:

Mona Shores at Muskegon

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

East Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids Christian

Hudsonville at East Kentwood

Grandville at Rockford

We'll also have crews at these games:

Byron Center vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Jenison vs. Grand Rapids Union

Kalamazoo United vs. Constantine

Kent City vs. Lake City

Mattawan vs. Portage Central

Northview vs. Caledonia

Ravenna vs. Montague

Reed City vs. Newaygo

Wyoming Lee vs. Hopkins

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

