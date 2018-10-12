Football Frenzy: Conference titles on the line
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is giving you double the number of spotlight games in this eighth week of the high school football season.
We're spotlighting six games, all of which could determine conference titles:
- Mona Shores at Muskegon
- Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- East Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids Christian
- Hudsonville at East Kentwood
- Grandville at Rockford
We'll also have crews at these games:
- Byron Center vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg
- Jenison vs. Grand Rapids Union
- Kalamazoo United vs. Constantine
- Kent City vs. Lake City
- Mattawan vs. Portage Central
- Northview vs. Caledonia
- Ravenna vs. Montague
- Reed City vs. Newaygo
- Wyoming Lee vs. Hopkins
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
