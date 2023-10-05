GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s hard to believe there are only three weeks remaining in the regular season.

This is the week teams move one step closer to locking up conference championships while others are looking to gain significant playoff points as the postseason approaches.

Here is a closer look at the three games we will be spotlighting this week:

MUSKEGON BIG REDS (4-2) at ZEELAND WEST DUX (6-0)

Few teams have been more dominant this year than Zeeland West Dux.

The Dux have steamrolled through their first six games, out-scoring their opponents 292-50, en route to their best start since 2015.

Zeeland West’s high-powered offense is averaging 49 points per game, while a stingy defense has allowed less than 10 points per game.

No team has scored more than 13 points against the Dux, and they’ve held five of their six opponents under 10 points.

Zeeland West and Muskegon are both unbeaten at 4-0 in the conference, and a win would more than likely secure a share of the OK Green conference title.

The Big Reds dropped their first two games but have won four consecutive games since, including last week’s 49-14 win over Zeeland East.

Muskegon, which should qualify for the postseason for the 24th straight year, has beaten Zeeland West in three of the last four meetings.

The Big Reds suffered a 38-36 loss to the Dux in the regular season but avenged it with a 27-20 win in a Division 3 regional final that helped propel them to the state title game.

PORTAGE NORTHERN HUSKIES (6-0) AT PORTAGE CENTRAL MUSTANGS (5-1)

Portage Northern also has one of the more impressive teams this fall in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference.

The Huskies are off to their best start since 1981, with a potent offense averaging nearly 50 points per game.

Portage Northern has scored 40 or more points in every game and eclipsed the 50-point mark three times.

The Huskies are currently in a three-way tie at the top of the conference standings with Portage Central and Stevensville Lakeshore. All three teams are 4-0 in conference play.

Portage Central’s only loss occurred against the previous top-ranked Forest Hills Central in Week 2.

The Mustangs have reeled off four straight wins since that defeat, knocking off Battle Creek Central 28-9.

This will be the 66th meeting in the rivalry, with Portage Central holding a 40-25 advantage.

However, Portage Northern has won three of the last four in the series, including last year’s 25-22 victory.

TRI COUNTY VIKINGS (6-0) AT BIG RAPIDS CARDINALS (5-1)

The only two remaining undefeated teams in the Central State Activities Association (Gold) will square off Friday night.

Tri County has continued the program’s uphill climb with another successful season.

The Vikings went 14 seasons without a winning record, but this will be their third straight. They defeated Central Montcalm last week, 22-14, to remain unbeaten.

Big Rapids suffered a season-opening non-conference loss to Paw Paw but has won five straight conference games since.

The Cardinals are averaging more than 35 points per game while not allowing more than 19 points during their winning streak.

Big Rapids defeated Tri County last year, 27-26, and has the upper hand in the overall series 9-7.