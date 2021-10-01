Football Frenzy Week 6: Where our crews will be

A football sits on the field before a Sept. 2, 2021 football game.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Frenzy team is hitting the gridiron Friday to bring you tons of highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Hudsonville Unity Christian at Spring Lake

West Catholic at Coopersville

Comstock Park at Belding

We’re also sending crews to get highlights of these matchups (listed alphabetically by home team):

Byron Center vs. Forest Hills Northern

East Grand Rapids vs. Lowell

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Ottawa Hills

Grand Haven vs. Grandville

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Wayland

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Forest Hills Central

Grand Rapids Union vs. Zeeland East (at Houseman Field)

Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood

Jenison vs. Rockford

Kalamazoo Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview

Kalamazoo United vs. Parchment

Mona Shores vs. Reeths-Puffer

Muskegon vs. Holland

Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central

North Muskegon vs. Oakridge

Portage Central vs. St. Joseph

Portage Northern vs. River Rouge

South Christian vs. Kenowa (at East Kentwood)

West Ottawa vs. Caledonia (at Harbor Lights Middle School)

Zeeland West vs. Wyoming

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.