Football Frenzy Week 6: Where our crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Frenzy team is hitting the gridiron Friday to bring you tons of highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Hudsonville Unity Christian at Spring Lake
- West Catholic at Coopersville
- Comstock Park at Belding
We’re also sending crews to get highlights of these matchups (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Byron Center vs. Forest Hills Northern
- East Grand Rapids vs. Lowell
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Ottawa Hills
- Grand Haven vs. Grandville
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Wayland
- Grand Rapids Christian vs. Forest Hills Central
- Grand Rapids Union vs. Zeeland East (at Houseman Field)
- Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood
- Jenison vs. Rockford
- Kalamazoo Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview
- Kalamazoo United vs. Parchment
- Mona Shores vs. Reeths-Puffer
- Muskegon vs. Holland
- Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central
- North Muskegon vs. Oakridge
- Portage Central vs. St. Joseph
- Portage Northern vs. River Rouge
- South Christian vs. Kenowa (at East Kentwood)
- West Ottawa vs. Caledonia (at Harbor Lights Middle School)
- Zeeland West vs. Wyoming
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.