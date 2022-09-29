GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The top spot in the O-K Gold Conference will be on the line Friday night when Catholic Central meets South Christian at East Kentwood.

It’s a battle of unbeatens as both teams are currently 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

The Sailors will attempt to do something that hasn’t been done in more than three years — snap the longest active winning streak in the state.

The Cougars have won 42 straight games and haven’t lost since Week 2 of the 2019 season.

South Christian poses a serious threat to Catholic Central’s streak as it stands as the top-ranked team in Division 4.

The Sailors’ defense has been stingy, allowing only 33 total points. They haven’t given up more than 12 points in a game while averaging nearly 40 points per game behind the play of quarterback Jake DeHaan.

South Christian’s margin of victory has been impressive as well. A 28-6 win over Cedar Springs is the closest any team has gotten.

Catholic Central defeated previously unbeaten Forest Hills Eastern last week 49-21.

The top-ranked team in Division 5 also is averaging nearly 40 points per game and has held three of its opponents to six points or less.

MONA SHORES AT ZEELAND WEST

No. 4-ranked Zeeland West has emerged as one of the top teams in the area and cleared a major hurdle last week with a wild 38-36 win over perennial powerhouse Muskegon.

It was the Dux’s second win in seven tries against the Big Reds as they remained perfect at 5-0. It won’t get any easier this week as Zeeland West hosts Mona Shores, ranked No. 5 in Division 2.

The Sailors lost to Rockford in Week 2, but have reeled off three straight wins since.

Mona Shores has scored 48 points or more in its four wins, including more than 60 twice. The Sailors have won the last two meetings.

WHITEHALL AT MUSKEGON OAKRIDGE

Whitehall is off to its best start since 2014 and is tied with Oakridge atop the West Michigan Conference-Lakes.

The Vikings, ranked No. 2 in Division 4, have been especially dominant the past three weeks, racking up 172 points while giving up only six points.

Whitehall has lost three of the last four meetings against Oakridge, which is ranked No. 3 in Division 5.

The Eagles upped their record to 5-0 last week by cruising past Fremont, 36-8.

Oakridge has made the postseason every year since 2005.

GRANDVILLE AT ROCKFORD

An O-K Red Conference rivalry game will take place Friday night when Rockford hosts Grandville.

The Rams, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, have continued their winning ways and boast an unbeaten 5-0 overall mark while going 3-0 in conference play.

Rockford, the defending two-time conference champions, hasn’t lost a conference game since 2019 when the Bulldogs earned a 30-3 win.

Grandville is coming off its first loss of the season as it lost a high scoring game to Caledonia, 50-40.

This will be the 77th meeting between the two schools with the Rams holding a 45-31 edge.

LOWELL AT FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

Forest Hills Central has rolled through the season without a loss, but will receive a test from visiting Lowell.

The Rangers, ranked No. 4 in Division 2, routed Northview last week 38-3.

Forest Hills Central’s stingy defense has been a key factor in the team’s success, allowing only 10 points the past two weeks and 37 total for the season.

Lowell improved to 4-1 after last week’s 35-7 win over Forest Hills Northern.

The Red Arrows’ lone loss came against Byron Center in Week 4, 48-35.

Lowell is searching for its first winning season since 2017.

MARSHALL AT HASTINGS

Hastings is off to another strong start with their only loss of the season coming against state-ranked Whitehall in Week 2.

The Saxons pounded Battle Creek Harper Creek 52-6 last week to remain perfect in conference play.

Marshall also is 4-1 and has experienced a turnaround after last year’s disappointing 2-7 campaign.

The Red Hawks were blanked by Mattawan 37-0 in Week 2, but have ripped off three straight wins.