Football Frenzy: Teams face off in state semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football teams are battling for a trip to Ford Field in Detroit over Thanksgiving weekend.

Teams from West Michigan are playing in MHSAA state semifinals today at 1 p.m.

We are following these games:

  • Mona Shores vs. Walled Lake Western at Okemos.
  • Muskegon vs. DeWitt at East Kentwood.
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Unity Christian at Jenison.
  • Montague vs. Maple City Glen Lake at Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare.

On Friday, Pewamo-Westphalia defeated Iron Mountain 43-7.

Stay with us for the latest scores. Watch the Frenzy at 6 p.m. for highlights.

