Football Frenzy Tailgate coming to Allendale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football is back and WOOD TV8 is coming to your community.

Football Fridays will now start early with the new Football Frenzy Tailgate. Each week, WOOD TV8 Daybreak will broadcast live at a West Michigan High School from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. The morning team will be joined by students, bands and cheerleaders. During the newscast, we will profile students who are making a difference.

The first Football Frenzy Tailgate of the season will be Thursday at Allendale High School. The Falcons host the defending state champion Unity Christian Crusaders Thursday night.

The Football Frenzy Tailgate will continue in the evening. WOOD TV8 will have live reports from the tailgate on News 8 at 5, 6 and 7.

As fans arrive for the game, they will be able to meet members of the News 8 team and win WOOD TV8 prizes.

We’ll end the day with the most highlights in West Michigan during Football Frenzy on News 8 at 11 p.m.