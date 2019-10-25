Football Frenzy Tailgate: 9 weeks in review

Above, watch the video to enjoy some of the best Football Frenzy Tailgate moments from the last nine weeks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy Tailgate made its final stop for week nine of the high school season — Rockford.

After kicking off the year in Allendale, the Frenzy made nine total stops, traveling nearly 300 miles. Each school flashed a brilliance of what their community stood for.

They highlighted their outstanding students, athletes and programs that are helping their kids succeed beyond their walls.

Big names and hometown celebrities came back in school colors to guest pick week to week. From Grand Valley State University’s new president Philomena Mantella picking Allendale to Mike Knuble and Jay Riemersma coming back to East Kentwood and Zeeland East, respectively, to pick their alma maters.

The bands, cheerleaders and students that brought their own flavors — from signs to cheers to music. From week 1 through week 9, it became obvious; despite the distance, team colors, mascots or programs that separated each of these schools — it was those very differences that showed just how similar these West Michigan communities are.