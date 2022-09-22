GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grandville football team has won each of its first four games by double-digits.

The Bulldogs own a 4-0 record after non-conference wins over previously state-ranked Grand Blanc and Byron Center and O-K Red victories over rival Hudsonville and West Ottawa.

“We have played well over the first four weeks, but we know we have things we need to keep improving on to be the team we want to be at the end of the season,” Grandville coach Eric Stiegel said. “Our focus is to consistently play with a high level of intensity and execution.”

The Bulldogs will be tested Friday night then they host another unbeaten conference team in a battle of Division 1 state-ranked teams.

Caledonia, ranked No. 4, also is perfect and is picking up from where they left off a year ago. The Fighting Scots enjoyed unbridled success last season with their first 10-win season since 2008.

Caledonia reached the Division 1 regional finals before falling to Traverse City Central.

The Fighting Scots rallied from a 14-0 deficit last week to defeat Hudsonville 40-24. They’re averaging 48 points per game on offense, while the defense has posted a pair of shutouts.

“When you look at what they’ve done so far, they have been really impressive in all three phases of the game,” Stiegel said. “They have multiple skill kids on the offensive side of the ball who are capable of big games. They have a very good offensive line, and a quarterback who is playing at a high level.

“On defense, they have been very physical, stout against the run, and they tackle very well as a team. It will be a big challenge for us, but one that we look forward to,” he added.

Caledonia has won two of the last three meetings against Grandville, including last year’s 24-14 victory in Week 3.

Grandville, ranked No. 8, hopes to move one step closer to its eighth playoff appearance in the past nine seasons.

Forest Hills Eastern (4-0) at Catholic Central (4-0)

It’s an O-K Gold clash between a pair of unbeaten teams as defending three-time state champion Catholic Central hosts the upstart Hawks.

Forest Hills Eastern is unbeaten through the first four weeks for the first time since 2015 when they reached the state semifinals.

The Hawks, ranked No. 10 in Division 4, pulled away from Wayland last week in the second half to earn a 35-16 win.

Last season, Forest Hills Eastern went 5-5 and suffered a disappointing 62-0 loss to Catholic Central in week 3.

After surviving a scare against Cedar Springs in Week 3, the top-ranked Cougars increased the state’s current longest winning streak to 41 by blanking Kenowa Hills last week 33-0.

Catholic Central has outscored its opponents 149-26.

Zeeland West (4-0) at Muskegon (3-1)

Another key conference game will take place Friday as Muskegon hosts the unbeaten Dux in a tussle for the top spot in the O-K Green. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in Division 3.

Zeeland West has been dominant early in the season and has steamrolled through its schedule.

The Dux have racked up 188 points, while surrendering only 15 points. They have posted three consecutive shutouts against Cedar Springs, Zeeland East and Holland.

Zeeland West went 6-3 last season and is in search of its 12th straight trip to the postseason.

Muskegon earned a narrow win over East Kentwood in its opener, but suffered its lone loss the following week against defending Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle.

The Big Reds bounced back with wins over Muskegon Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East.