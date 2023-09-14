GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 4 came up quickly, bringing some top-ranked high school football matchups and a rivalry.

Here is a closer look at the spotlight games for this week.

CALEDONIA (3-0) at ROCKFORD (3-0)

The top game of the week will take place in Rockford as the Rams host top-ranked Caledonia in an early-season tilt between O-K Red favorites.

The Rams, ranked No. 2 in Division 1, put their lengthy conference winning streak on the line against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a year ago.

Caledonia edged Rockford 14-13 in a Division 1 district final.

The Rams, who are averaging 36 points per game, haven’t lost to an O-K Red school in the regular season since 2019 and stayed perfect on the season after a 49-12 rout against Jenison last week.

“Our players are doing a great job each week with their preparation,” Rockford coach Brent Cummings said. “They are continuing their mission to grow as a team as we prepare for Caledonia.”

The Fighting Scots, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, also remained unbeaten as they opened conference play with a decisive 49-3 win over West Ottawa.

Caledonia has only given up 10 points the past two weeks after a 35-28 win over Romeo in the season opener.

“Caledonia is off to a strong start,” Cummings said. “They are a well-coached team with a ton of talented players.”

The Fighting Scots, led by running back Brock Townsend, is averaging 42 points per game and has won 15 of their last 17 games.

Caledonia reached the Division 1 state championship game last season.

HAMILTON (3-0) AT ALLENDALE (3-0)

It has been six years since Allendale finished the season with a winning record.

But this could be the year that the Falcons break that streak after starting the season a perfect 3-0.

After back-to-back 4-5 seasons, Allendale will look to equal that win total when they host the Hawkeyes in a key O-K Blue matchup.

The Falcons have won each of their first three games by double-digits, including a 28-13 win over Holland Christian last week to open the conference season. They also defeated Greenville and former O-K Silver rival Hopkins.

Hamilton also is off to an impressive perfect start and has already surpassed last year’s win total.

The Hawkeyes struggled to a 2-7 campaign a year ago and hasn’t had a winning record since 2016.

Hamilton has outscored its opponents 127-55 in convincing wins over Plainwell, St. Johns and Fruitport.

This will be the 11th meeting all-time with Allendale holding a 7-3 advantage.

MUSKEGON (1-2) AT MONA SHORES (2-1)

Another marquee game and traditional rivalry will take place on the Lakeshore Friday night as Muskegon looks to avoid a 1-3 start.

The last time the Big Reds had a worse beginning was in 1999 when they lost three straight games to open the season. They finished 4-5, the last time they had a losing season.

Muskegon fell to two of the top teams in the state, Rockford and Warren De La Salle, before walloping Holland last week, 76-0.

The Big Reds have won six of the last seven meetings against the Sailors, who bounced back from a loss to the Rams to knock off Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 28-10.

Mona Shores has allowed 49 and 55 points, respectively, to Muskegon the past two years.

The Sailors have won eight games in each of the past two seasons following a state title in 2020.