GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Only four other teams in MHSAA history have won more consecutive games than Catholic Central.

The Cougars have won 39 straight games dating back to 2019 and are currently tied with New Lothrop.

Hudson holds the all-time record with 72 consecutive wins (1968-1975), followed by Ithaca (69), Morenci (44) and Cheboygan (43).

The Cougars will gun for No. 40 when they host Cedar Springs in the O-K Gold opener for both teams.

Catholic Central extended its winning streak last week with a 41-6 win over Detroit Loyola.

The three-time defending state champions have allowed only six points this season while racking up 95 points.

Meanwhile, the Red Hawks, have struggled out of the gate, failing to score a single point in back-to-back losses to perennial powerhouses River Rogue and Zeeland West.

Cedar Springs, which has registered five straight winning seasons, hasn’t started 0-2 since 2008.

WEST CATHOLIC AT SPRING LAKE

In an O-K Blue opener, West Catholic looks to remain perfect after a pair of victories to start the new season.

The Falcons blanked Ferndale 43-0 last week and defeated Edwardsburg 28-20 in their season opener.

Spring Lake, led by first-year coach Cody Mallory, picked up their first in last week with a 21-14 win over Zeeland East after a narrow 20-17 loss in its opener against Montague.

West Catholic defeated the Lakers 41-28 last year and has won five of the last six meetings.

FOREST HILLS CENTRAL AT BYRON CENTER

FHC will face a stern road test Friday night when they travel to Byron Center.

The Rangers are off to a perfect start after convincing wins over Jenison (29-14) and Portage Central (42-0).

FHC blanked the Bulldogs last year 31-0 en route to an unbeaten conference record and conference championship.

Byron Center defeated Battle Creek Central 34-27 in overtime in its season opener, but lost to Grandville 45-27 last week.

The Bulldogs finished 7-3 last season.