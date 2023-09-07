GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 3 is upon us as conference play ramps up among area high school football teams.

Here is a closer look at the spotlight games for this week.

WEST CATHOLIC (2-0) at COOPERSVILLE (2-0)

Over the years, the Coopersville football team hasn’t had much success against West Catholic.

The Broncos are attempting to change that trend on Friday as they host the defending Division 6 state champions in the first O-K Blue conference game of the season.

Coopersville is 1-13 all-time against the Falcons, with its only win coming in 2019.

“West Catholic is a talented team with a great tradition,” Coopersville coach Ed Kaman said. “We are excited for the opportunity to play them in front of our community at Meerman Stadium on Friday night.”

Both teams enter this matchup with unbeaten records.

The Broncos scored 49 points in each of its first two wins over Otsego and Sparta, respectively, while allowing a combined 20 points defensively.

“Playing clean, fundamental football has been the key in our first two games of the season,” Kaman said. “We have a good mix of experienced seniors and young skill guys who are smart and physical football players.”

West Catholic hasn’t missed a beat since last year’s state championship with a high-powered offense.

The Falcons have eclipsed 50 points twice already in victories against Edwardsburg (56-12) and Union (63-21).

West Catholic has won nine straight games dating back to last year and is seeking its third straight 3-0 start.

LOWELL (2-0) AT EAST GRAND RAPIDS (2-0)

A classic rivalry will be renewed on Friday as two programs rich in tradition square off in an OK-White conference opener.

East Grand Rapids and Lowell have faced each other 54 times through the years, with the Pioneers boasting a 36-18 advantage.

Both teams have unblemished marks, with East Grand Rapids riding high after upsetting defending Division 4 state champion South Christian 23-21 on the last play of the game.

Carson Thornton threw a game-winning touchdown to Tommy Cavanaugh to stun the Sailors.

East Grand Rapids is 2-0 for the first time since 2017 as it has endured two straight losing seasons.

The Red Arrows also are 2-0 after a pair of impressive wins over Mattawan (56-28) and Thornapple-Kellogg (34-13).

Lowell went 6-4 a year ago and had its first winning season since 2017.

East Grand Rapids defeated the Red Arrows last year, 15-14.

MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER (2-0) AT MONA SHORES (1-1)

A battle on the Lakeshore highlights the OK-Green conference opener as Reeths-Puffer and Mona Shores embark on their 49th all-time meeting.

The series has been competitive, as the Sailors own a 26-21-1 edge over the Rockets.

Mona Shores hopes to rebound after last week’s disappointing 31-8 loss to Rockford.

It was the Sailors’ second straight loss to the Rams, however, last year they reeled off six straight wins afterwards.

It won’t be easy against a Reeths-Puffer squad that is unbeaten through the first two games for the second straight season and is averaging 37.5 points per game.

The Rockets earned wins over Grand Haven and Farmington, outscoring them 75-31.

Reeths-Puffer went 6-4 last year after two consecutive losing seasons.