GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The playoffs continue this weekend as district championships are up for grabs.

Here are previews of a few key games.

MONA SHORES SAILORS AT FOREST HILLS CENTRAL RANGERS

A pair of conference champions square off in a much-anticipated Division 2 district final.

Unbeaten Forest Hills Central won the O-K White, while Mona Shores shared the O-K Green title with Muskegon and Zeeland West.

These two teams are no strangers to playing each other in the postseason.

This will be their fifth meeting in the last six years.

“I plan on another great game between two great programs,” Sailors coach Matt Koziak said. “Coach Rogers has done a remarkable job with his football program over the years. It should be a tough, hard-fought game.”

Mona Shores has knocked the Rangers out of the postseason three of the past four years, including last year’s 31-7 victory in a pre-district.

Forest Hills Central hasn’t beaten the Sailors since 2017 when they earned a district title en route to a state semifinals appearance.

“Unlike many teams we play, Mona has balance,” Forest Hills Central coach Tim Rogers said. “They are well coached on offense and defense, and offensively they are starting a sophomore QB who is playing like a seasoned veteran at this point in the season.

“Defensively they are equally as strong stopping the run and pass.”

Forest Hills Central is a perfect 10-0 and hasn’t lost since that setback to the Sailors last season.

The Rangers’ defense has been one of the best in the state, allowing only 57 combined points. They’ve held eight of their 10 opponents to single digits.

“We will have to play a ‘clean’ game this Friday to win,” Rogers said. “Keys to winning in the playoffs include limiting turnovers and penalties and establishing the run game while playing good defense. Hopefully, we can do those things.”

CALEDONIA FIGHTING SCOTS AT ROCKFORD RAMS

It’s a rematch of O-K Red rivals when Caledonia (9-1) and Rockford (10-0) face each other in a Division 1 district final.

In a surprising result two weeks ago, the Rams overwhelmed the Fighting Scots and posted an impressive 38-15 win to clinch a conference championship.

This will be their first meeting in the postseason, although Rockford has won seven in a row in the series.

Both teams won district titles last season with Caledonia competing in Division 2, and both teams lost their respective games in the regional finals.

UNITY CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS VS. SOUTH CHRISTIAN SAILORS AT EAST KENTWOOD

Unbeaten South Christian is hoping for another deep postseason run, but they will have to get past defending state runner-up Unity Christian in a Division 4 district final to do so.

The Sailors won a state title in 2014, but hasn’t been back to the finals since.

This could be their best shot at a return with a high-powered offense and an aggressive defense that were catalysts in winning the O-K Gold.

Unity lost to Chelsea in last year’s Division 4 state championship game, and also lost a bevy of senior talent.

Still, despite losing their final two games of the regular season, the Crusaders (6-4) rolled past Forest Hills Eastern in last week’s pre-district.

Unity is 5-4 all-time against the Sailors, winning the past three meetings.