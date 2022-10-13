GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Only two weeks are left in the regular season as local football teams make one final push for conference bragging rights and playoff points.

Check out these short previews for our three spotlight games for this week:

MUSKEGON CATHOLIC CENTRAL CRUSADERS AT CENTREVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs have already wrapped up the Southwest 10 Conference championship after going unbeaten, but will look to increase their playoff positioning when they host a perennial powerhouse.

Centreville is currently 6-1 overall with their only loss coming against Schoolcraft in week two.

The Bulldogs, who won a Division 8 state championship in 2020, have recorded five straight winning seasons.

They’ve lost only four times in the past three years, but will be tested against the Crusaders.

Muskegon Catholic Central, which doesn’t play in a conference, is currently 5-2 overall and has won four straight games after back-to-back losses earlier in the season.

The Crusaders have only one losing season (2018) in the last 12 years.

BUCHANAN BUCKS AT BENTON HARBOR TIGERS

The Bucks have been one of the surprise teams in the state after struggling to a 3-6 record last season.

Buchanan is currently unbeaten (3-0) in the Lakeland Conference and 6-1 overall, with their only loss coming against Niles in week two.

The Bucks are looking for a trip to the postseason for only the second time in the last six seasons.

They’ve already scored 259 points, their most since 2016.

Benton Harbor can clinch a share of the conference title with a victory on Friday night.

The Tigers are 2-1 in conference play and 4-3 overall.

Benton Harbor has endured four straight losing seasons, but hopes to finish the season strong while claiming a playoff berth.

Defense has carried the Tigers to two straight wins as they’ve only allowed 12 combined points, including a 14-0 shutout of Brandywine.

They edged Dowagiac last week 14-12.

MONA SHORES SAILORS AT MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER ROCKETS

The Sailors can clinch at least a share of the OK Green Conference title with a road win Friday night.

State-ranked Mona Shores enters this week with a 7-1 overall record and a perfect 4-0 mark in conference play after last week’s 42-7 win over Zeeland East.

The Sailors have won five straight in comfortable fashion following their week two loss to Rockford.

The Rockets had their three-game win streak snapped after a 30-12 loss to Zeeland West last week.

Reeths-Puffer fell to 5-2 overall, but is in good shape to qualify for the playoffs.

The Rockets last made the playoffs — except for the 2020 COVID-19 season when every team qualified — in 2013.

A win in the next two weeks would give them six wins for the first time since that 2013 season.