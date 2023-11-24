GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four local teams will vie for state championships this weekend as the high school football season comes to a close.

Here is a closer look at the matchups:

DIVISION 2: MUSKEGON BIG REDS (11-2) VS. WARREN DE LA SALLE PILOTS (11-2)

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Big Reds are in a familiar spot as they head to Ford Field for the second year in a row in search of a state title.

Muskegon, which also appeared in the state finals four straight seasons from 2016-19, is peaking and has won 11 straight games after an 0-2 start.

The Big Reds will have the opportunity to avenge one of their two losses as they get a rematch with the Pilots.

De La Salle, the two-time defending Division 2 state champions, defeated Muskegon 40-28 in Week 2.

The Pilots beat Forest Hills Central in last year’s finals, while the Big Reds suffered a loss to Detroit Martin Luther King in the Division 3 finals.

Muskegon, the OK Green champions, has averaged 42 points per game in the postseason and have outscored their four opponents 167-49.

The Big Reds’ last state championship came in 2017.

DIVISION 3: FOREST HILLS CENTRAL RANGERS (12-1) VS. MASON BULLDOGS (13-0)

Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The Rangers are also making a return trip to Detroit as they seek to win the program’s first state title.

They advanced to the state finals last year in Division 2, but their perfect season ended with a 52-13 loss to Warren De La Salle.

Forest Hills Central’s lone loss occurred against Byron Center in Week 5 as it finished as co-champions in the OK White.

The Rangers have won eight straight games and are 25-2 over the past two seasons.

Mason is looking to claim its first state championship as well.

This will be the Bulldogs’ first finals appearance after losing in the state semifinals to Martin Luther King the past two seasons.

They finally got over the hump last weekend and earned a 26-20 win over MLK.

Mason is averaging 41 points per game and has set a new school record for most wins in a season.

DIVISON 4: SOUTH CHRISTIAN SAILORS (10-3) VS. HARPER WOODS PIONEERS (10-3)

Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Sailors are hoping for similar results at Ford Field as they look to defend their state championship from a year ago.

South Christian won a Division 4 title last year by shutting out Goodrich 28-0 and finishing with a perfect 14-0 record.

This season hasn’t been as easy as the Sailors lost three games during the regular season, which included a Week 8 loss to Division 5 finalist Catholic Central.

However, they have played their best football in the postseason with four straight wins.

South Christian’s defense has improved during its run, holding three of its opponents to 14 points or less.

Harper Woods is making its first trip to the state finals and is enjoying its best season since 2007.

The Pioneers have experienced a major turnaround after going 3-6 a year ago.

Harper Woods, which started the season losing two of its first three games, knocked off Goodrich in the semifinals.

DIVISION 5: CATHOLIC CENTRAL COUGARS (12-1) VS. CORUNNA CAVALIERS (13-0)

Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Cougars bring a 12-game winning streak into the state finals as they seek their first state title since 2021.

Catholic Central, which has won five state championships since 2016, defeated former City League rival West Catholic in the regional finals and then blanked Frankenmuth 35-0 in the semifinals.

The OK Gold champions have allowed seven points or less in four of their last five games and are averaging 39 points per game this season.

The Cougars have lost a combined seven games since 2016 and have won 11 games or more during that span.

Corunna is having its best season in school history with a high-powered offense that is averaging a school-record 45 points per game.

The unbeaten Cavaliers also boast a stout defense, giving up less than 100 points thus far.

No team has scored more than 18 points against them.