GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The final week of the regular high school football season is here.

Check out these short previews for our three spotlight games that will decide conference championships.

ROCKFORD RAMS AT CALEDONIA FIGHTING SCOTS

Two of the top Division 1 teams in the state will battle Friday with an O-K Red Conference championship at stake.

Both Caledonia and Rockford are a perfect 8-0.

The No. 2-ranked Fighting Scots are looking to topple the No. 3-ranked Rams for the first time since 2014.

Caledonia has lost seven straight games to Rockford, including last year’s 17-14 setback.

“You don’t get many opportunities to go 9-0 in a season, so it’s obviously a big game for us and our kids are really looking forward to it,” Fighting Scots coach Derek Pennington said. “We lost a really close game to them last year late in the game, so the kids have been kind of pointing to this since then, honestly.”

Rockford coach Brent Cummings is also anticipating the rematch between two conference powerhouses.

“The O-K Red is consistently a conference that is very competitive from top to bottom and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to compete for this year’s conference championship against a very good opponent,” he said. “I am proud of the way our players have prepared throughout the first eight weeks. These kids are excited to practice this week and continue working to improve as a team.”

The Fighting Scots are averaging 46 points per game and have won every game by double-digits.

“Caledonia is a very well-rounded team that plays good football on defense, offense and special teams,” Cummings said. “Their skill guys have made very impressive plays all season long. They have tough kids up front.”

Rockford features a deadly passing attack, which is a cause of concern for Pennington defensively.

“They’ve thrown the ball really well this year and that’s kind of been their go-to,” he said. “Their quarterback throws it well and their slot receiver has 17 touchdowns. They have several talented wideouts.”

MUSKEGON MONA SHORES SAILORS AT MUSKEGON BIG REDS

The state-ranked Sailors can wrap up an outright O-K Green Conference championship with a victory Friday night over rival Muskegon.

Mona Shores is currently unbeaten (5-0) in conference play, while the Big Reds and Zeeland West are both one game back at 4-1.

Muskegon can claim a piece of the conference title with a home win, and potentially a three-way tie if the Dux get past Union.

The Big Reds beat the Sailors last season, 49-28, a year after Mona Shores snuck out a 21-14 win in 2020 en route to an unbeaten season and a Division 2 state championship.

Muskegon owns a 33-8 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams.

Both teams are already projected to be in the playoffs, which begin next Friday.

UNITY CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS AT WEST CATHOLIC FALCONS

There’s a three-way tie atop the O-K Blue Conference standings entering the final regular-season game.

Unity Christian, West Catholic and Fruitport all have identical 5-1 records in conference play.

The winner will clinch at least a share of the conference crown, while Fruitport can also secure a share with a home win over Holland Christian.

Unity Christian is the defending conference champions after going unbeaten last season in the Blue.

The Crusaders defeated the Falcons 40-14 last season. It was West Catholic’s lone loss of the regular season.

Unity Christian also knocked off West Catholic in 2020, 39-21.