GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — District championships are on the line this weekend for several local teams as the drive to Ford Field continues.

Here is a closer look at a few district final matchups:

HART PIRATES (9-1) at REED CITY COYOTES (7-3)

Hart continues to make school history as it embarks on its first Division 6 district finals.

The Pirates earned their first playoff berth this season and then won their first playoff game last week with a convincing 44-22 win over Kent City.

Hart has already set school records for most wins in a season and total points (416).

The Pirates are riding a five-game winning streak following a 34-14 loss to North Muskegon.

Before last year’s 6-3 finish, Hart hadn’t had a winning record since 1997.

Reed City is no stranger to the postseason as it looks to make another spirited postseason run.

Last year, the Coyotes won 11 games and advanced to the Division 6 state semifinals before falling to Negaunee.

This season, Reed City lost three of its first four games before rallying to win its last six games.

COOPERSVILLE BRONCOS (8-2) at ZEELAND WEST DUX (7-3)

The Broncos also are enjoying a successful season as they seek their first district title since 2007.

Coopersville, which has its most wins since that 2007 season, advanced to the Division 3 district finals last season but lost to Muskegon, 40-14.

The Broncos upset East Grand Rapids last week 14-13 for their third playoff win in the past four years.

They finished the regular season with only two losses (Grand Rapids West Catholic and Spring Lake) by a combined four points.

Zeeland West stumbled down the stretch with three straight losses (Muskegon, Mona Shores and Muskegon Reeths-Puffer) to close the regular season.

However, the Dux bounced back in a big way to down rival Zeeland East, 52-22, in the first round.

Zeeland West won a district title last year before bowing out against Muskegon in Division 3 regional.

The Dux are 3-1 all-time against Coopersville, but the two teams haven’t met since 2009.

MONA SHORES SAILORS (7-3) AT MUSKEGON BIG REDS (8-2)

Mona Shores will be looking for redemption when it visits O-K Black conference rival Muskegon in a Division 2 district final.

The Sailors suffered a 42-21 loss to the Big Reds in Week 4.

Mona Shores defeated Reeths-Puffer 29-20 last week, while Muskegon blanked Forest Hills Northern 41-0.

The Big Reds lost their first two games of the season to Rockford and Warren De La Salle, respectively, but have won eight straight games since.

The last time these two teams faced off in the postseason was in 2015, which resulted in a 21-10 win by Muskegon and a district championship.

Here are the other district finals involving local teams on Friday night: